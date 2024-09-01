British Masters: Niklas Norgaard claims maiden DP World Tour title with two-shot win at the Belfry

Niklas Norgaard came through a final-round tussle with Thriston Lawrence and survived a back-nine wobble to claim a maiden DP World Tour title at the Betfred British Masters.

Norgaard saw his four-shot overnight advantage reduced to a single shot during an eventful day at the Belfry, where he moved back four ahead until a shocking double bogey at the par-five 15th.

Three duffed chips from the rough allowed Lawrence to move back within two of the lead heading to the closing stretch, but Norgaard recovered to post a level-par 72 and secure a two-shot victory.

Image: Niklas Norgaard mixed four birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey on the final day

Lawrence finished in second ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard, who produced a round-of-the-day 65 to finish on 12 under, while a double-bogey at the par-four last dropped Jeong weon Ko into fourth spot.

"Since I started playing golf when I was 10, this is what I've been dreaming of," Norgaard said. "The scene here is just something and means the world. I almost threw up this morning - I was just so nervous! I'm very happy with how it ended here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Niklas Norgaard reflects on securing his breakthrough DP World Tour title at the Betfred British Masters

How Norgaard claimed British Masters breakthrough

Norgaard - starting the day four ahead - cancelled out a dropped shot on the second with a birdie at the par-five third, before a three-putt bogey at the eighth saw his lead reduced to two when Jeong weon Ko birdied the ninth to reach the turn in 33.

Lawrence had bogeyed the ninth to fall three behind but followed a two-putt birdie on the driveable 10th hole with another from close range at the next, only for a two-shot swing at the next seeing him miss from three feet for par and Norgaard drain a 30-footer birdie.

Image: Thriston Lawrence moves to second in the Race to Dubai standings after his runner-up finish

Norgaard had victory in his sights when another long-range birdie at the 14th moved him four ahead with four to play, before the Dane gave the chasing pack hope when he duffed three consecutive chips and racked up a double-bogey at the par-five next.

Lawrence's par saw him back move within two of the lead with three holes to play, as Norgaard converted from eight feet to save par at the 16th then got up and down from the greenside bunker to match the South African's birdie at the next.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Both players found the green in two at the par-four last, where Norgaard two-putted for a par to complete an impressive victory and move him to sixth in the Race to Dubai standings.

Lawrence mixed four birdies with two bogeys in a final-round 70 and had to settle for second, as Hojgaard charged up the leaderboard into third after birdieing four of his last five holes.

Jesper Svensson finished in fifth place on 10 under ahead of Matteo Manassero and Jorge Campillo, while a final-round 68 lifted Matt Wallace into eighth place. England's Andrew Wilson was part of a share of ninth place, as pre-tournament favourite Tyrrell Hatton ended in a share of 18th after rounds of 76 and 74 over the weekend.

Image: Tyrrell Hatton was making his first regular DP World Tour appearance since January

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters, held at the iconic Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.