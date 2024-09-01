Ladies European Tour: Annabel Dimmock claims dramatic play-off victory at KPMG Women's Irish Open

Annabel Dimmock completed her comeback from injury by ending her five-year winless run on the Ladies European Tour with a sensational victory at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Dimmock took a two-shot lead into the final round on the O'Meara Course at Carton House, where a three-under 70 saw her finish on 19 under alongside France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

The players exchanged pars at the first play-off hole, before a par at the second play-off hole from Dimmock was enough to claim her second LET win and first since the 2019 Jabra Ladies Open.

"I'm just shell-shocked and over the moon right now," said Dimmock, who had been sidelined from the game for eight months due to a thumb injury. I have worked really hard to get myself back and I am proud of myself."

Dimmock started her day with back-to-back birdies then cancelled out a bogey at the 12th by picking up a shot at the next to pull level with Roussin-Bouchard, who had charged up the field with seven birdies in her first 13 holes.

Roussin-Bouchard added another birdie at the 15th but three-putted the next to fall back to 18 under, before joining Dimmock in taking advantage of the par-five 17th to equal the lowest round of the day.

"It was just good golf all around," Roussin-Bouchard said after losing the play-off. "I missed a few opportunities, but I made others. It was great. I went for it in that play-off. You try things, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't."

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom finished a shot back in third after failing to find a final-hole birdie that would have made it a three-way play-off, with Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini two off the pace in fourth after matching Roussin-Bouchard's 65.

Lily May Humphreys ended the week in a share of 10th, while Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire both carded five-under 68s to end tied for 15th on 10 under.

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour takes a week off ahead of the Solheim Cup from September 13-15, live on Sky Sports, where Team Europe chase more success at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club after retaining the title with a dramatic draw in last year's contest.

