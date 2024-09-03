Justin Thomas left out of US squad for Presidents Cup with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele named

Justin Thomas has been left out of the US squad for this month's Presidents Cup while International captain Mike Weir has named fellow Canadians Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes to his team.

Thomas, who has played three times in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup, did not make Jim Furyk's team despite qualifying for last week's Tour Championship where he finished tied 14th. Thomas would have finished seventh if all 30 players in the field started at level par.

Furyk instead named Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa as his captain's picks.

This will be the third Presidents Cup team for Finau, second for Bradley, Burns and Homa while Harman and Henley are making their debuts. The tournament will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada starting from September 24-29, live on Sky Sports.

Furyk said Harman, who had three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, including a tied-second at The Players Championship, and Henley, who had six top-10 finishes, would both bring important elements to the team.

He said: "Throughout his career, Brian has been one of the fiercest match play competitors I've seen and Russell has been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour these last two years."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lee and Hughes set for Presidents Cup debuts

Weir also picked South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Australia's Min Woo Lee for his international team. Lee and Hughes will be making their Presidents Cup debuts.

Pendrith earned the first win of his PGA Tour career at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and had five other top-10 finishes in 2024 while advancing to the Tour Championship for the first time. Conners and Hughes each had three top-10 finishes this year.

In 2024, Bezuidenhout had a runner-up finish at The American Express, Kim had a pair of top-10 finishes and Lee enjoyed the best finishes of his PGA Tour career with matching T2 efforts at the Cognizant Classic and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The Presidents Cup, a biennial event that pits a U.S. team against a line-up of international players from outside Europe, will be played from Sept 26-29 in Montreal.

The U.S. are 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style competition with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

US Team: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa

International Team: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim and Min Woo Lee.

Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with NOW. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.