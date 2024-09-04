PGA Tour player blog: Scottie Scheffler on Tour Championship win, FedExCup success and historic 2024

Scottie Scheffler put the bow on a magical season when he lifted the FedExCup for the first time at the Tour Championship. In a special PGA Tour player column, he reflects on his season and his impressive victory at East Lake...

We've put in a lot of work to get to this point, and it was a long week. Right now, I'm just pretty tired, so I don't really know how to put this into words. It's a pretty special feeling to finally be holding this trophy. All week, I tried my best to stay in the present, and I did a good job of that.

I think I handled it much better mentally. In terms of the lead, it's unusual playing several rounds with a lead and holding a seven-shot lead after the first round is something I will probably never have at any other tournament. It's a different feeling and I feel like this tournament lasts longer than other tournaments.

When I look back now, I feel like I've lived almost a full lifetime in this one year. I think it just always comes back to my faith and I think that's what keeps me grounded and keeps me in the right frame of mind. I've been leading the FedExCup points list for a long time, and to come in here with a little lead and be able to finish it off the right way is nice.

I try not to think too much about the past or think too much about the future, but I think two years ago, it was pretty tough to have a good lead into the last round and then not playing my best and ended up losing.

Last year, I had an off week and it was disappointing, too. So to come in with a lead for the third time, and be able to finish it off is definitely pretty sweet.

I've been the Player of the Year on the PGA Tour the last two seasons and I haven't left with the FedExCup trophy. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth at the end of the year, especially when you're starting the tournament ahead of people.

So maybe the last couple years, I've put too much pressure on myself to perform or whatever it is, but this year I did a good job of just staying in it mentally and keeping my head down and had a really good week and was able to finish it off the right way.

I got off to a good start in the final round and then I obviously had the two holes on seven and eight [where he made bogeys], and Teddy [Ted Scott, his caddie] did a good job of keeping me focused. I was able to hit a nice shot into nine for birdie and it really changed the momentum.

Teddy gives me good speeches all the time. That is why he's such a good caddie. I don't think a day goes by that he is not giving me some decent advice or giving me a good laugh when I need it.

He really is my biggest asset out there on the course. I don't know if I'd be able to do any of this without him on my bag. He has a habit of saying the right thing at the right time to keep me in the right frame of mind.

He gave me a nice pep talk on the back of the eighth green because I kind of looked at him like, man, I don't know about this; this isn't looking so hot right now. I was then able to hit a nice iron shot in there and got things rolling. It really changed the momentum of the round.

Overall, it's been a great year. I'm proud of the results. It's something I try not to focus too much on, but at the end of the day, being able to win tournaments is a great feeling, and it's what we work towards, and to be able to have as many wins as I have this year is really special.

I'm looking forward to going home and getting rest for a week or so before I start prepping for the Presidents Cup because that's a tournament that I really want us to go out there and win at Royal Montreal. It's been a very eventful year and it's been really fun.

