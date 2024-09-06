DP World Tour: Matt Wallace holds four-shot halfway lead at Omega European Masters in Switzerland

England's Matt Wallace carded a brilliant 62 to open up a four-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Wallace continued his fast start after following a six-under 64 by registering eight birdies in another bogey-free round on Friday, taking him to 14 under and with a commanding advantage.

The four-time DP World Tour winner opened with three straight pars before chipping in twice in as many holes from the fourth, part of a run of five birdies in a six-hole stretch to see him reach the turn in 30.

Wallace then added another run of three consecutive birdies from the 14th to head into the weekend on 14 under and comfortably ahead of overnight joint-leader Alex Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick mixed four birdies with a lone bogey in a second-round 67, leaving him in second spot ahead of compatriot Jordan Smith and Sweden's Henrik Norlander, with Andrew "Beef" Johnston a further stroke back as he continues his resurgence in form.

Johnston is on eight under alongside Nicolai Von Dellinghausen and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who held a share of the first-round lead but slipped six strokes back with a second-round 69.

Matt Fitzpatrick - the highest-ranked player in the field - stuttered into the weekend on the cut mark after a three-over 73, while Nicolai Hojgaard made an early exit following rounds of 74 and 75 over the first two days.

Image: Matt Fitzpatrick was looking to win the Omega European Masters for a third time

Ryder Cup on Wallace's mind?

Wallace said he was concentrating on consistency rather than winning tournaments as he has a longer-term view of making next year's Ryder Cup team, after missing out on selection having been close in 2018 and 2023.

"It's not just about the win, it's playing well," Wallace said. "Luke (Donald, Ryder Cup captain) wants you to play well and I want to play well so I'm going to try to play well every single day and what comes from it comes from it.

"It is good, competition, but I want to get away from the competition as much as possible."

