Amgen Irish Open: Rory McIlroy stays two back on home soil as Matteo Manassero grabs halfway lead

Rory McIlroy remains in prime position to challenge for a second Amgen Irish Open title after staying within two strokes of the halfway lead on home soil.

The world No 3 followed an opening-round 68 with a one-under 70 on Friday morning at Royal County Down, carding an eagle, a birdie and two bogeys to head into the weekend on four under.

McIlroy - the 2016 champion - began on the back nine and failed to take full advantage of surprisingly benign conditions, bogeying the par-three 14th for the second day running before rolling in from 27 feet to birdie the par-four next.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Rory McIlroy is looking to win the Amgen Irish Open for a second time

The highlight of McIlroy's round was an eight iron to 15 feet to set up an eagle on the par-five first, his 10th hole of the day, but a dropped shot at the par-four fifth and four pars to finish his round leave him tied-fourth and two behind Matteo Manassero.

"I would have liked to have taken advantage of the easier conditions this morning," McIlroy admitted. "Those first nine holes, you're not going to see RCD [Royal County Down] playing any easier.

Image: Rory McIlroy intends to make four more appearances on the DP World Tour in 2024 after the Irish Open

"Then when the sun went it got a little colder and the wind started to come out of a different direction. But it was just a matter of making sure I was here for the weekend and give myself a chance. Sort of job done for the first two days and turn my attention to the weekend."

Manassero topped the leaderboard by eagling two of the par-fives in his third-round 66, giving the Italian a one-shot advantage over overnight leader Todd Clements and fellow Englishman Laurie Canter.

Image: Matteo Manassero is chasing a sixth DP World Tour title and second of the season

Alejandro Del Rey joins McIlroy two strokes back, despite racking up a quadruple-bogey at the par-four 15th, with Shane Lowry back within five shots of the lead and hopeful of challenging McIlroy for victory after a second-round 69.

"I know I can go and give it a run," said Lowry, who won the title in 2009 while still an amateur. "I think it [a Sunday showdown with McIlroy] is what the tournament wants and needs.

Live DP World Tour Golf Saturday 14th September 2:30pm

"Obviously myself, and Rory is up there. It would be great if the two of us could give it a run on Sunday. You never know. It would be nice to go toe-to-toe on Sunday. We'll see.

"It's up to me to get myself there. I'm pretty sure he'll get there anyway."

Who will win the Amgen Irish Open? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from midday on Sky Sports+. Stream the Irish Open, Solheim Cup and more with NOW.