Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery to address "spasms and pain" during 2024 major schedule

Tiger Woods has revealed he has undergone "successful" surgery to alleviate "back spasms and pain" that hampered his limited playing schedule during the 2024 season.

The former world No 1 has been plagued by injury in recent years and has only made 11 competitive starts since his career-threatening car crash in February 2021, missing the cut in three of the four majors this year.

Woods said after his early exit from The Open at Royal Troon in July that he would not compete again until at least the Hero World Challenge in December, and the 48-year-old has now undergone surgery on his lower back in West Palm Beach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite missing the cut, Tiger Woods claimed he loved his experience of playing in The Open at Royal Troon and confirmed his intention to play in next year's event at Royal Portrush

A statement on Woods' X account on Friday evening read: "Earlier this morning Tiger underwent micro decompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back.

"Dr Sheeraz Qureshi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed it successful."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Todd Lewis from the Golf Channel assesses whether Tiger Woods will continue to appear at major championships after missing another cut at The Open

Speaking about the surgery, Woods said: "The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season.

"I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal activities, including golf."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Woods suffers fresh injury setback

Woods had his first microdiscectomy in April 2014, two more the following year and then had his lower back fused in 2017. He had another microdiscectomy surgery in December 2020 to remove a pressurized disc fragment, before shattering bones in his right leg and ankle in a car crash during his recovery.

The former world No 1 made a record 24th consecutive cut in The Masters earlier this year but shot 82 and 77 over the weekend, leaving him bottom of those who made the cut, then made early exits at the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods shot a disappointing eight-over-par at Royal Troon during the first round of The Open.

Woods had previously set an ambitious 'tournament a month' target for 2024, although his only other appearance outside of the majors saw him having to withdraw mid-round from the Genesis Invitational due to illness.

He is currently next due to feature in the Hero World Challenge from December 5-8, an invite-only event that is hosted by his foundation, before partnering his son Charlie in the PNC Championship later that month.

"I'm not going to play until then," Woods said after his missed cut at The Open. "I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for our fifth major, the Father-Son, so looking forward to it."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.