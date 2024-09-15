Amgen Irish Open: Rasmus Hojgaard snatches one-shot win as Rory McIlroy misses out on home victory

Rasmus Hojgaard produced a remarkable finish to snatch a one-shot win at the Amgen Irish Open, as Rory McIlroy failed to close out victory on home soil.

McIlroy took a one-shot lead into the final day at Royal County Down and briefly increased his lead to four strokes, only for Hojgaard to charge into contention with four birdies in his last five holes.

Hojgaard's six-under 65 saw him set the clubhouse target at nine under, as McIlroy's hopes faded when he bogeyed the par-four 17th.

McIlroy required a final-hole eagle to force a play-off with Hojgaard, although had to settle for second place after missing from 10 feet and finishing his final-round 69 with a two-putt birdie.

