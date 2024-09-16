PGA Tour: Patton Kizzire wins FedExCup Fall opener with five-shot victory at Procore Championship

Patton Kizzire secured his first PGA Tour title since 2018 after completing an impressive five-shot victory at the Procore Championship, the opening event of the FedExCup Fall.

Kizzire mixed an eagle with three birdies and three bogeys during a two-under 70 on the final day at Silverado Country Club, seeing the American end on 20 under and comfortably ahead of closest challenger David Lipsky.

The 38-year-old came into the event outside of the top-125 in the FedExCup standings but has now secured his PGA Tour card for the next two years, with the win ending 176 events without a victory since his previous success at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Image: Kizzire carded rounds of 66, 65, 67 and 70 over the four rounds

"I'm going to enjoy this win," Kizzire said. "It's just so sweet to get through the ups and downs. That's life. You just got to stay positive. That's what led me to here, to right now."

Kizzire had started the final round four ahead but had seen his lead halved when Lipsky made birdies at the first and fourth, only for him to respond by holing a 50-foot chip at the par-five fifth to make an unlikely eagle.

Lipsky birdied the next but bogeyed his next two holes but found himself back within two when he picked up a shot at the 11th, where Kizzire had dropped a shot following an errant tee shot and after also bogeying the ninth.

Kizzire got up and down from the greenside bunker to birdie the par-five 12th and added another at the next, with his advantage increasing to five when he converted from 10 feet at the 15th, with a bogey at the 16th and two pars to finish closing out an impressive win.

Lipsky bogeyed the par-five last to finish in second with a one-under 71, while Patrick Fishburn took third spot ahead of Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman, Greyson Sigg. Sahith Theegala ended his title defence in a share of seventh place.

What's next?

The Presidents Cup takes place from September 26-29, where the International Team chase just a second win over the United States in the event's history, while the FedExCup fall schedule continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship from October 3-6. Stream the PGA Tour and more sport with NOW.