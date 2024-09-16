LIV Golf League: Jon Rahm wins season-long Individual Championship after three-shot victory in Chicago

Jon Rahm posted top-10s in all 12 regular-season tournaments that he finished in his maiden LIV Golf League season; Rahm's three-shot win in Chicago saw him win the Individual Championship ahead of Joaquin Niemann
Monday 16 September 2024 08:57, UK
Jon Rahm wrapped up his maiden season in the LIV Golf League with the season-long Individual Championship and its $18m bonus after claiming his second victory in three starts.
Rahm carded a three-shot victory at LIV Golf Chicago after carding a bogey-free 66 on the final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, seeing the Spaniard end the week on 11 under and add to his victory earlier in the campaign at the LIV Golf UK event.
The former world No 1 started the final day with a one-shot lead and followed a birdie at the par-five second by adding another at the par-three sixth, then birdied the par-four tenth before missing chances on the back nine to give hope to the chasing pack.
Rahm then holed a 12-foot birdie at the 17th to gave him a three-shot lead heading to the last, where a par was enough to hold off closing challengers Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.
"I wouldn't say it exceeded my expectations … but it definitely met what I expected," Rahm said about his 2024 campaign, having post top-10s in all 12 regular-season tournaments that he finished.
"Just being able to culminate all the good golf all season, and especially doing it by winning individually I think is what makes it so much more special. Knowing that I had to win and getting it done is something to really be proud of and something to reflect on."
Niemann, a two-time winner at the start of the season, was the only player who could have challenged Rahm for the season title. He opened with two early birdies but never could get ahead and matched Rahm's 66, while Garcia also shared second after a final-round 68.
England's Hatton was alone in fourth place at seven under, following a round of six birdies and a lone bogey at the 16th, while Ian Poulter took fifth place after carding three consecutive 68s during the 54-hole event.
Rahm's Legion XIII side finished second in the team competition on 13 under, one behind the Crushers GC line-up of Anirban Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III. Those two sides occupy the top-two spots in the team standings heading into the season-ending Team Championship next week.
