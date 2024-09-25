Presidents Cup: USA captain Jim Furyk splits up Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay pairing in opening fourballs

United States captain Jim Furyk says the decision not to pair Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay together in the opening fourballs of the President's Cup was made in the best interests of the team.

The Ryder Cup-style tournament which sees the US take on a non-European international side begins in Montreal, Canada on Thursday with five fourball matches.

Schauffele and Cantlay are close friends and played two ties together in last year's Ryder Cup in Rome, while they also won two of three contests when paired together in the USA's 2022 Presidents Cup victory.

However, Furyk has decided to put world No 2 Schauffele with Tony Finau in the opening match against Jason Day and Byeong Hun An, while Cantlay is partnered with Sam Burns against Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners.

Furyk said: "We are trying to maximise our 10 guys on the course, trying to maximise our potential, get the five groups out there on the golf course.

"Talking to my assistants and the statistical guys, there are a number of different reasons.

"We know they [Schauffele and Cantlay] play all their practice rounds together, they are great friends, they get along very well.

"No reason other than trying to maximise the potential of our five groups on the golf course."

In the other matches Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala take on Australian pair Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler plays with Russell Henley against Sungjae Im and Tom Kim, while Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley - the US Ryder Cup captain for next year - are up against Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Scott 'determined' to end 21-year winless Presidents Cup record

Australian Adam Scott has represented the international team in the Presidents Cup on 10 separate occasions and has yet to taste victory - but is hopeful that changes this week with his 11th appearance.

Image: Adam Scott is still yet to experience an international victory in the Presidents Cup over the course of his 10 appearances

When making his Presidents Cup debut in 2003, Scott was part of the team that secured a tie in South Africa, with nine consecutive loses following since.

The 2013 Masters winner believes, however, that this is the international's side's strongest looking team for some time and therefore represents their best chance of securing just a second ever victory, and first since 1998.

"We are determined to go out there this year and change the script of this event," the 44-year-old Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

"Certainly, I want to improve my record in this event and I'm very determined. I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get, if any. So this is a big week for me.

"But I have a lot of belief in this team. I can't remember feeling so comfortable coming into a Presidents Cup."

Scott added: "I don't know how I'd feel [if we won]. It is certainly something I've thought about... it is an accomplishment outside of our individual performances that we miss.

"I think if I answered now, I would probably underestimate the impact it would have if we were to get a win."

Presidents Cup: Thursday fourball matches

Matches begin at approximately 4.35pm

Jason Day (Aus) and Byeong Hun An (Kor) vs Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau (USA)

Adam Scott (Aus) and Min Woo Lee (Aus) vs Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala (USA)

Sungjae Im (Kor) and Tom Kim (Kor) vs Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley (USA)

Taylor Pendrith (Can) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) vs Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley (USA)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) and Corey Conners (Can) vs Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns (USA)

