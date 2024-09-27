Spanish Open: Joe Dean chasing Angel Hidalgo as Tommy Fleetwood trails

Joe Dean finished day two in second place at the acciona Open de Espana, four shots behind home leader Angel Hidalgo.

Dean (-6) headed an English trio in the chasing pack as Hidalgo (-10) followed his opening 65 with a 67 on day two to move clear of Dean, whose 65 contained five birdies, two eagles - including a chip-in at the fourth - and three bogeys.

Sam Bairstow was a shot further back on five under - tied for third with three-time champion Jon Rahm, United States Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed, Frenchman Julien Guerrier and another Spaniard in Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, while the luckless Tommy Fleetwood was four under.

Image: Dean is part of the pack trying to chase down Angel Hidalgo

Fleetwood opened with three birdies in the first five holes, but the momentum was sapped from his round after his tee-shot at the ninth struck the pin and rebounded 50 feet, leading to a three-putt bogey - he made just one birdie and one bogey the rest of the way.

Hidalgo, who made five birdies with just a solitary dropped shot, said: "Yesterday I was completely blind, I was just hitting the ball and I don't know why it was directly to the pin. But today I played really good."

