Spanish Open: Joe Dean chasing Angel Hidalgo as Tommy Fleetwood trails

Spain's Angel Hidalgo remains in the lead at the acciona Open de Espana on 10 under par; England's Joe Dean is in second place after shooting 65 on day two and Tommy Fleetwoods trails on four under par
Friday 27 September 2024 19:13, UK
Joe Dean finished day two in second place at the acciona Open de Espana, four shots behind home leader Angel Hidalgo.
Dean (-6) headed an English trio in the chasing pack as Hidalgo (-10) followed his opening 65 with a 67 on day two to move clear of Dean, whose 65 contained five birdies, two eagles - including a chip-in at the fourth - and three bogeys.
Sam Bairstow was a shot further back on five under - tied for third with three-time champion Jon Rahm, United States Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed, Frenchman Julien Guerrier and another Spaniard in Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, while the luckless Tommy Fleetwood was four under.
Fleetwood opened with three birdies in the first five holes, but the momentum was sapped from his round after his tee-shot at the ninth struck the pin and rebounded 50 feet, leading to a three-putt bogey - he made just one birdie and one bogey the rest of the way.
Hidalgo, who made five birdies with just a solitary dropped shot, said: "Yesterday I was completely blind, I was just hitting the ball and I don't know why it was directly to the pin. But today I played really good."
