DP World Tour: Jon Rahm in Open de Espana contention after moving within two shots of lead in Madrid

Jon Rahm moved a big step closer to a historic fourth acciona Open de España title after jumping within two shots of the lead heading into the final day in Madrid.

The former world No 1 carded six birdies in a bogey-free 65 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid to move to 11 under and tied-second alongside fellow LIV Golf League player David Puig, as compatriot Angel Hidalgo continued to set the pace on home soil.

Rahm took advantage of both par-fives on the front nine - the fourth and seventh - and rolled in a 10-foot birdie at the ninth to reach the turn in 33, despite missing his driver for a large portion of the third round while it was getting fixed.

The Spaniard had it returned to him shortly after a birdie at the 13th, with Rahm picking up two more shots over his final three holes to close out a blemish-free card and ensure he would playing alongside Hidalgo and Puig in the final group on Sunday.

"I'm very excited," Rahm said. "I have yet to be paired with (Puig) in any tournament, I'm glad our first time is going to be here in the final group.

"Hopefully I can end up with the win but it's definitely going to be a Sunday atmosphere-wise that they haven't experienced yet. There's going to be a lot of people watching, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Puig is three strokes back after matching Rahm's bogey-free 65, as Hidalgo continued to set the pace after mixing five birdies with two bogeys in a three-under 68 on Saturday.

"After the short putt I missed on 12, I played great golf," Hidalgo said. "I know David really well, I played with him when I was young. Jon, what can I say? He's the GOAT in this tournament. I can't wait to arrive at the first tee tomorrow."

England's Joe Dean holed out from the 12th fairway for eagle on his way to a two-under 69, leaving him tied-fourth alongside former Masters champion Patrick Reed, with Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton in the group tied-ninth that contains Jimmy Walker.

Sean Crocker fired a round-of-the-day 64 to also move inside the top 10, while Shane Lowry is part of the contingent on four under and nine strokes adrift.

