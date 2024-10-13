PGA Tour: Matt McCarty takes two-shot lead into final round of Black Desert Championship

Matt McCarty will enter the final round of the inaugural Black Desert Championship with a two-stroke lead.

The American shot a seven-under 64 on Saturday, collecting six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Between holes four to eight, he notched four birdies and chipped in for an eagle on the par-five seventh.

A three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner this season, the 26-year-old is chasing his first PGA victory after tying for 63rd last week in his tour debut.

"The experience of being in contention [on the Korn Ferry Tour], I think it's very similar to kind of what I felt today, and honestly helped me just kind of feel a little bit calmer about it," McCarty said.

"But, yeah, it definitely all kind of builds upon itself. You know, the last three months have been great in order to kind of get to that spot. Really excited for tomorrow."

McCarty is ahead of second-round leader Stephan Jaeger, who shot 68 on Saturday, and fellow countrymen Joe Highsmith, Kevin Steelman and Harris English.

Highsmith shot a 62 for the lowest round of the day, to rocket 16 places up the leaderboard. After going birdie-bogey-birdie through holes three to five, he made par or better at each of his final 13 holes, an impressive run that featured eight birdies.

Englishman Harry Hall sits four strokes off the lead, registering a seven-under 64.

