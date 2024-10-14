Black Desert Championship: Matt McCarty wins on second PGA Tour start after promotion in Utah

Matt McCarty clinched his first PGA Tour title at only the second attempt as he won the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

The 26-year-old American, who earned his promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour in August, clinched a three-stroke win with a closing four-under-par 67.

German Stephan Jaeger got close with birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, but McCarty grabbed an eagle on the 14th and wrapped things up with three straight birdies.

The victory earns McCarty a place at the Masters and PGA Championship next season, having already earned a spot in the US Open because he led the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Jaeger birdied the 18th to finish alone on 20-under-par, one better than the experienced duo Lucas Glover - who closed with a 62 - and Kevin Streelman.

"It's been an unbelievable last few months for me," said McCarty.

"But just to like kind of play well today, that's all I wanted to do, give myself a chance. I knew it was going to be tough and a lot of different - more emotion, more nerves than it's been out there.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"But, yeah, I'm really proud of how I was able to handle myself out there today, and honestly this whole week. I had a lot of fun."

McCarty is the first player to win three times on the development Korn Ferry Tour - a run which automatically triggers full membership of the main tour - and then triumph on the PGA Tour in the same season since Jason Gore in 2005.

Watch the latest action from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour live on Sky Sports Golf, which one again will be the home of the Ryder Cup in 2025. Stream Sky Sports Golf instantly on NOW - no contract, cancel any time.