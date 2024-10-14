Nelly Korda: World No 1 withdraws from two LPGA events in Asia due to neck injury

World No 1 Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the next two tournaments on the LPGA Tour's Asian swing after hurting her neck during practice, she has announced.

The tour is in South Korea this week for the BMW Ladies Championship beginning on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Golf, while players will head to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur for the Maybank Championship the following week, also live on Sky Sports Golf.

Fans in those countries will miss the chance to see the USA's Korda, the No 1-ranked player in the world and a six-time winner this season.

"Unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia due to a minor neck injury I sustained while practising," Korda posted on social media.

"I'm disappointed to miss these events and am especially sorry to my fans who were looking forward to seeing me play.

"I'm currently resting and working with my team to get better. Thank you for all your support - it truly means the world to me!"

Korda, 26, did not say when she plans to return to competition. The Asian swing concludes with the TOTO Japan Classic on October 31-November 3. The season ends three weeks later at the CME Group Tour Championship in her home state of Florida.

All six of Korda's victories this year came before June. She won five consecutive starts, culminating at the Chevron Championship, her second career major title.

Korda currently holds a roughly 1,235-point lead over New Zealand's Lydia Ko in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings. Korda has yet to win the season-long championship.

