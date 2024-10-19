Andalucia Masters: Julien Guerrier tied with Jorge Campillo as Jon Rahm stays seven behind

Julien Guerrier charged back into a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, with home favourite Jon Rahm part of the chasing pack.

Guerrier bounced back from his second-round 72 to card two eagles and five birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, moving him to 19 under and in prime position to challenge for a maiden DP World Tour victory.

The world No 207 is tied with halfway leader Jorge Campillo, who saw his four-shot advantage disappear despite continuing his blemish-free start with a four-under 68, with the pair holding a three-shot cushion over England's Daniel Brown in third.

Dan Brown was extremely lucky at the 16th hole after his ball bounced off an out of bounds tree and came back into play to set up a classy birdie during the Andalucia Masters.

Jordan Smith is four strokes back in fourth spot and Rasmus Hojgaard is a further two strokes behind after a seven-under 65, while Rahm - the highest-ranked player in the field - is seven strokes back and in a share of sixth after matching Campillo's third-round 68.

"I'm going to need some crazy low round and I'm going to need the leaders to slip up a little bit," Rahm said. "Hopefully I can approach them and give them something to think about over the closing holes."

Image: Jon Rahm is making his fourth regular DP World Tour appearance of the season

Exciting Sunday ahead in Spain

Guerrier - starting the weekend five strokes back - took advantage of the par-five second and followed a birdie at the third by holing from 30 feet at the par-three fourth, with the Frenchman adding another at the par-five sixth to reach the turn in 32.

A 20-foot birdie at the par-four tenth and eagles on both the par-fives on the back nine moved Guerrier to nine under for his round, with four pars to finish seeing him set the clubhouse target at 19 under.

Campillo had carded a front-nine 33 and added another birdie at the par-five 12th, although failed to add to his tally in the closing holes and lost his outright advantage.

Brown mixed seven birdies with two bogeys during his third round, lifting him to 16 under and putting him in the final group on Sunday, while Smith was also within three of the lead until a final-hole bogey.

