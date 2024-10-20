BMW Ladies Championship: Hannah Green claims one-shot win for sixth LPGA Tour title

Australian Hannah Green claims sixth LPGA Tour victory and third of the season with one-stroke win at Seowon Hills; France's Celine Boutier finishes a shot back in second, with Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand in third
Sunday 20 October 2024 10:15, UK
Hannah Green shot a one-under 71 to win the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea ahead of Celine Boutier.
Australian Green finished at 19-under for the tournament and led or shared the lead after all four rounds at Seowon Hills, as she clinched her sixth-career LPGA Tour victory and third this season.
Boutier of France finished one stroke behind Green on Sunday, shooting a six-under 66. Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand shot 68 and was two shots behind the winner.
Two golfers tied for fourth and finished three strokes behind, Hye-Jin Choi (67) of South Korea and compatriot Yu Jin Sung (72).
The field of the tournament was loaded with eight of the top 10 LPGA players facing off. The main absence was No 1-ranked Nelly Korda, who withdrew before the event with a neck injury.
The tournament also included 17 of the 18 winners from events this season.
The LPGA Tour stays in Asia for the Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Malaysia from Thursday. Watch live on Thursday from 2.30am on Sky Sports + or stream with NOW.