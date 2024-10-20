Andalucia Masters: Julien Guerrier beats Jorge Campillo at ninth extra play-off to claim maiden DP World Tour win

Julien Guerrier claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in his 230th event after coming through a marathon play-off to earn a dramatic win at the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters.

Guerrier went into the final round tied for the lead at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, where he mixed five birdies with a bogey and a double-bogey on his way to a two-under 70.

The Frenchman looked set to see his wait for a DP World Tour breakthrough continue until he holed a 15-foot par-save on the last and playing partner Jorge Campillo bogeyed two of his final four holes to also finish on 21 under, with both players then making pars on each of the first eight play-off holes.

Image: Jorge Campillo was looking to secure a fourth DP World Tour title

The pair returned to the par-four 18th for a ninth extra hole, equalling the longest play-off in DP World Tour history, where a par for Guerrier - after Campillo made bogey - was enough to snatch an emotional victory.

Guerrier ends long wait for breakthrough

The lead exchanged hands on multiple occasions during a thrilling Sunday, with both players reaching the turn in 33 before a two-shot swing at the tenth saw Guerrier start his back nine with a bogey as Campillo made bogey.

Guerrier birdied his next two holes, moving him ahead when Campillo bogied the par-five 12th, only to find himself two behind when he made a double-bogey at the par-three 13th and Campillo took advantage of the par-five next.

Campillo dropped a shot at the 15th and failed to save par at the last, where Guerrier holed a clutch putt to make his four and extend the contest, with England's Dan Brown two strokes back in third despite a run of four consecutive birdies on his back nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Brown eventually hits a shot after it landed behind a seated lady's back as she watched on at the Andalucia Masters

The first three play-off holes were all played on the par-four 18th, where Campillo holed from 15 feet to save par at the first time of asking but missed a putt for victory on the third extra hole.

Campillo also had putts for victory at the seventh and eighth extra holes, then failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the ninth hole to secure Guerrier victory - 19 years on from his first DP World Tour start.

Rasmus Hojgaard shared fourth spot on 18 under with Jordan Smith after rounds of 67 and 69 respectively, while home favourite Jon Rahm ended four strokes back in sixth spot after a five-under 67.

Record equalled in Andalucia thriller

Guerrier's coach Raphael Jacquelin won a nine-hole play-off for the Spanish Open in 2013, while the only other DP World Tour event decided by a nine-hole playoff was when Jose Maria Olazabal won the 1989 Dutch Open.

"I can't believe it," Guerrier said after his win. "Jorge [Campillo] is a great player. I knew it would be really hard because his putting is amazing and also my iron game was not in good shape today.

"But my putting was really good so I was trying to do my best and I'm really, really happy. On the last putt I was thinking of my kids to give me the strength to hole it and I did so thanks to my family and my team. It's been a long wait and I'm really happy."

