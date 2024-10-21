Shriners Children's Open: JT Poston has strong back nine as he returns to winners circle in Las Vegas

JT Poston used a burst of birdies to build a comfortable lead in the morning and afternoon, first for a three-shot lead after 54 holes and then to give himself a big enough cushion to hold on for a four-under 67 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Shriners Children's Open
Monday 21 October 2024 06:52, UK
JT Poston claimed his third PGA Tour victory as he held on to win the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.
The American opened a three-shot lead when he finished off the wind-delayed third round on Sunday morning, holding off Doug Ghim to win by one shot.
"It's never easy winning out here on Tour. Today was no different. It was nice," Poston said.
"I had a few holes to finish the third round this morning, and my goal was to try and snag the lead and maybe even build on it before the end of the third round. "Was able to do that, which was great."
Playing his first event since August, Poston moved ahead when he holed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 14th hole as he resumed his third round.
It was a lead he never surrendered, three birdies on four holes on the back nine of the final round giving him a four-shot lead.
That cushion was reduced to one after Poston bogeyed the 17th and Ghim birdied the last to complete a round of 65.
But Poston held his nerve to hole from four feet on the last for a par to complete a final round 67.
Germany's Matti Schmid and Rico Hoey from the Philippines were a shot further back.
"I did everything I could obviously," Ghim said. "Haven't had the best history so far in final rounds and final groups, so it's definitely going to be a little badge on my chest I guess in a sense that the next time I get in position, I'll have that in my memory bank of knowing I've done it before."
