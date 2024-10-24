Zozo Championship: Xander Schauffele struggles after quadruple-bogey as Taylor Moore leads in Japan

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele made a shocking start to the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship as Taylor Moore grabbed the early lead in Japan.

The world No 2 - the highest-ranked player in the field - only registered one birdie and racked up an ugly quadruple-bogey at the par-four ninth on his way to a three-over 73 at Narashino Country Club, leaving him 10 strokes behind early pacesetter Taylor Moore.

Schauffele is tied-70th in the 78-man field after the opening day, as Moore grabbed a one-shot lead over Max Greyserman, Eric Cole and Nico Echavarria after birdieing three of the last four holes of his seven-under 63.

CT Pan is two back alongside Kevin Yu and Justin Thomas is three off the pace after a four-under 66, while Collin Morikawa - who claimed a six-shot victory last year - needed two late birdies to salvage an opening-round 69.

Schauffele struggles at Zozo Championship

The reigning Open champion opened with five consecutive pars and continued his run at the par-five sixth, despite finding water off the tee, with his run ending when he made two failed attempts out of the trees at the ninth before having to take a penalty drop.

He pitched out with his fifth shot and found the green with his next, with Schauffele knocking his putt several feet past the hole before converting the effort coming back to card a quadruple-bogey eight.

Schauffele's only birdie of the day came at the par-three 13th, where he converted from eight feet, with the American failing to take advantage of either par-five over the closing holes.

"Overall it was pretty low stress for the most part of the day," Schauffele said. "Like 85 per cent of the day was not very stressful. Number nine, it was an incredible spot. I wanted to take a photo of it almost, how bad it was. For me to think I can do anything definitely got me in a hole there.

"I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it. Then I was stubborn and then tried to hit it again, then finally took an unplayable. I was going to hit it a third time too just because, but yeah, it was a bad spot."

Moore followed two birdies in his first six holes with a pitch in-eagle at the par-five 18th, with the 31-year-old picking up another shot at the third then cancelling out a three-putt bogey at the fourth with a three-birdie burst from the sixth to grab the lead.

"I'd say just very solid overall," Moore said. "Did a pretty good job hitting fairways and greens for the most part. Yeah, had a couple of chip-ins as well, which always helps!"

England's Harry Hall started with a two-under 68 and Morikawa recovered from dropping three shots in three holes from the fourth to stay within six of the lead, while home favourite Hideki Matsuyama opened with a one-over 71.

