Ladies European Tour: England's Liz Young claims her second title at Hero Women's Indian Open

England's Liz Young claimed her second Ladies European Tour title after edging past Manon De Roey at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Heading into Sunday, Young was trailing De Roey and fellow Briton Alice Hewson by one shot before she carded an even-par round of 72 to claim a one-shot victory at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Delhi.

Hewson struggled in the final round, carding a seven-over 79 to finish tied for 11th with a triple-bogey on the par-five 18th hole summing up her day.

De Roey carded a two-over 74 to share second place with Singapore's Shannon Tan (69), France's Agathe Sauzon (69) and New Zealand's Momoka Kobori (70), all of whom performed well on the final day to race up the leaderboard.

Young's only birdie of the day came at the par-five 15th, which took her level with De Roey, who then handed the Englishwoman the advantage with a bogey at the 17th.

A play-off looked likely when Young's third shot from the rough at the 18th found the water, but De Roey was unable to get up and down from short of the green and Young managed to salvage a bogey to match the Belgian thanks to a fantastic wedge shot from the drop zone.

"I'm in shock," the 42-year-old said.

"Disbelief. It's my second win, but it's still as important as any other win. They don't happen very often as a professional golfer.

"It's never easy. Manon is a great friend of mine and we were battling all day. It's never easy to beat a friend but she had one [a victory] earlier this year so it's my turn!

"I know I had a good round yesterday and I was feeling good about today, but I actually didn't hit it great all day. Putting was the key. Me and my caddie were reading the greens great all day.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I hit a bad lay-up for my second shot [on 18] and hit it in the rough. I had 135 yards and hit a nine-iron. I put a really good swing on it but literally by a couple of inches it hit the woodwork [and went in the water].

"Luckily I got go back to a yardage I was comfortable on which was a 100 yards. I hit a nice easy 50 degree and hit it close. I knew I just needed to make the putt!"

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.