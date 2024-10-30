Charley Hull feels win 'just around the corner' as she prepares for Aramco Team Series - Riyadh, live on Sky Sports

Charley Hull feels a win is "just around the corner" as she looks to end a two-year title drought.

The Englishwoman, ranked 15th in the world, has not claimed a tournament victory since the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2022 but has finished runner-up on six occasions since across the LPGA and Ladies European Tours.

Hull also defeated world No 1 Nelly Korda in her singles match at the Solheim Cup in September.

Image: Hull was part of Team Europe at the Solheim Cup in September, winning three points from a possible five

The 28-year-old will tee it up live on Sky Sports this week in the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh, after finishing in a share for 12th place at the Maybank Championship in Thailand on Sunday.

Hull has been dealing with a shoulder problem this season but said: "My injury is fine now. It took about a month to get over. I'm all good.

"I feel like I've had a pretty good season, pretty consistent. I've had a few top-10s. Pretty much every week I've been inside the top 20. I feel like a win is just around the corner."

Alison Lee is the defending champion in Riyadh after storming to an eight-stroke victory over Carlota Ciganda last year, with the American shooting 29 under for the tournament.

Hull added: "It's a very scorable golf course. It's good for the confidence because you can make loads of birdies out there.

"It was very impressive from Alison last year - 29 under over three rounds. Wow, that was pretty crazy!

"I just love hitting golf shots and love playing golf. I feel comfortable on this course and I enjoy it here in Saudi Arabia.

"I actually really like the food here a lot as well. I've been downtown in Riyadh a few times and it's really cool. There is lots of stuff to do."

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Thursday 31st October 10:00am

Speaking to Sky Sports News after Hull thrashed Korda 6&4 in the Solheim Cup singles, Dame Laura Davies said: "I can't believe she's not already [a major champion], as she's so talented.

"It's not easy to win major championships but that's what we'd hope for her because she's that good She just needs to win more tournaments and get herself into contention more.

"I know she's up there a fair bit and she has lots of close calls in majors - the US Women's Open and AIG Women's Open last year - but you feel it has to happen at some point."

Watch the Aramco Team Series - Riyadh live on Sky Sports Golf from 10am on Thursday or stream with NOW.