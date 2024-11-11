PGA Tour: Austin Eckroat targets Ryder Cup qualification and major glory after second victory of the year

Austin Eckroat has set his sights on challenging for major glory and Ryder Cup qualification next season after claiming his second PGA Tour title of the year at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Eckroat fired 11 birdies during a remarkable nine-under 63 on the final day on the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico, seeing the American finish on 24 under and secure a one-shot victory over Justin Lower and Carson Young.

The latest success follows his breakthrough PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic in March and sees him join Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Dunlap and Robert MacIntyre as multi-time winners in 2024, lifting him inside the world's top 40 for the first time.

"Probably the biggest next step would be to win a major," Eckroat said in his victory press conference. "Obviously on top of that, making the Ryder Cup next season would be a huge goal of mine.

"I still haven't made it to the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, so making it to East Lake would be an awesome cherry on top to a great season. Those are probably the three main goals going into next season."

Eckroat started the day a shot off the lead and opened his final round with back-to-back birdies, then recovered from failing to get up and down save par at the third by birdieing three of his next four holes to reach the turn in 33.

Another three-birdie burst from the tenth extended Eckroat's advantage, with the 25-year-old picking up further shots at the par-five 14th and par-four 17th before a bogey on his final hole was enough for the win.

"I think that second win kind of solidifies that you can win on the PGA Tour," Eckroat added. "You can't just say it was luck this time; I've done it twice. Pretty cool."

Lower and Young both carded final-round 65s to share second, all-but securing their place in the top 125 FedExCup standings and full playing privleges for next season, while Max Greyserman ended two strokes back in fourth.

Nico Echavarria slipped out of contention on the final day with a one-under 71, while England's Harry Hall was the leading European player in the field and ended the week in tied-14th.

The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship