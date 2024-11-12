DP World Tour: 2025 global schedule revealed with returning events, new venues and record prize fund

The DP World Tour has announced multiple returning tournaments, new venues and a record overall prize fund as part of a bumper international schedule for 2025.

A minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments will take place across 26 countries over the year-round season with players competing for a record prize fund of $153m outside of the majors.

The Turkish Open is back on the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 and the Austrian Alpine Open features after a three-year absence, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa also returning as a co-sanctioned event.

Venue changes include the FedEx Open de France moving away from Le Golf National due to work taking place, with Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche hosting Europe's oldest national Open for the first time since 1982, with the Amgen Irish Open returning to The K Club.

There are two team match play contests on the 2025 calendar - the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi in January ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in September, when Luke Donald's European team will attempt to retain the trophy against Keegan Bradley's Team USA.

The 'Global Swings' introduced in 2024 and run of 'Back 9' events will return for a second successive year and the DP World Tour Play-offs also feature, where the season-long Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Chief Executive, said: "Our 2025 schedule once again demonstrates and celebrates the truly global nature of the DP World Tour.

"The introduction of the Global Swings in the current season has given us a strong, clear narrative that showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit."

Each Global Swing has its own identity and its own champion, with exemptions into Rolex Series events and the 'Back 9' also on offer, starting with the 'Opening Swing' across Australia and South Africa in November and December.

The 'International Swing' covers the Middle East and Africa from January to March ahead of the 'Asian Swing', with the Turkish Open's return then marking the start of the 'European Swing' from May 8-11.

Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort will host Turkey's DP World Tour return, while the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand takes place at Gut Altentann Golf Club from May 29-June 1 and is the 23rd edition overall of Austria's national Open.

The Italian Open moves to Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany, the ISCO Championship will be played at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, and the Danish Golf Championship switches to Furesø Golf Klub in Birkerød, near Copenhagen, for the first time.

The Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-13) opens the 'Closing Swing' and is again co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, ahead of the 'Back 9' beginning with the Betfred British Masters presented by Sir Nick Faldo from August 21-24.

The season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs will be back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East once again, with the Abu Dhabi Championship from November 6-9 ahead of the DP World Tour Championship the following week.

"We have seen with great success in terms of attendance, viewing figures and compelling drama, the Back 9 provides a real opportunity for our Tour internationally as we build momentum into the Play-Offs," Kinnings added. "We therefore also look forward to building on this in our 2025 season."

