Nelly Korda feels she has had 'nine lives' on LPGA Tour in 2024 after winning streak, missed cuts and injury

World No 1 Nelly Korda feels she has had "nine lives" in 2024 after a year including five consecutive victories, three successive missed cuts and painful migraines.

Korda was in flawless form over the first four months of the season with a five-event winning streak culminating in the American claiming a second major of her carer at the Chevron Championship in April, before she earned a sixth success in seven starts at the Mizuho Americas Open in May.

However, the 26-year-old then failed to make the weekend of the next two majors, with an 80 at the US Women's Open including a septuple-bogey seven on the par-three 12th, and then an 81 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Korda endured nightmare start at the US Women's Open, with an LPGA career-high score of 10 on the par-three 12th hole

Korda has not played since September due to a neck injury and revealed ahead of her return event - The ANNIKA in her native Florida, live on Sky Sports from Thursday - that she suffered from migraines during Team USA's Solheim Cup victory over Europe in Virginia as well as the week after.

The Rolex Player of the Year told reporters on Wednesday, after playing alongside basketball star Caitlin Clark in the pro-am: "The only time it was not hurting was sleep and being in a dark room and I think it led to my [neck] injury.

"In a sense, maybe I have rushed my rehab to get to these two events [The ANNIKA and next week's CME Tour Group Championship] as they were important to me - in front of a bit of a home crowd here and I definitely want to be ready for Naples.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Korda's highlights from 2024 as she achieved a record-equalling five LPGA Tour victories in a row

Korda: I have had to take time for myself

"It feels like I've lived nine lives [since winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in January].

"You are put a little bit more under a microscope as an athlete when you have bad days, especially when you are a top-ranked player.

"So [it's about] knowing it's okay to have bad days and not really look at all the criticism, to believe in your talents and hard work. Not being afraid to make mistakes. I'm human.

"[I've also learnt] to enjoy life a little bit more. It goes in a blur.

"My job is the love of my life - I love golf so much, love being out here and inspiring the next generation.

"But after all that has gone on this year it is good to take a step away sometimes, take a bit more time for yourself and disconnect."

Image: Caitlin Clark and Korda pose at The ANNIKA Pro-Am on Wednesday

'It felt like two friends hanging out' - Korda on Caitlin Clark

On playing alongside Clark, who lit up college basketball before signing for Indiana Fever in the WNBA, Korda added: "It was amazing, she is so sweet, so nice.

"We messaged a little on Instagram beforehand but to see the influence she has on people and how amazing an influence she is for sports was really cool to see first-hand.

"[The best part] was just chatting about life, asking her questions, her asking me. It felt like two friends hanging out. It was great to see how relaxed she is.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"With the media attention she has got over in the last two years, you can see how comfortable she is playing in front of a larger crowd. She was just really enjoying it. She is definitely really talented.

"She was picking the ball up really clean - she was losing a couple of shots to the right but with the obligations she has she probably gets to the golf course once a week so she played really well.

"I love that she has a love for golf. I have never really tuned into basketball before her so it's growing interest in women's sports. I hope that's what grows from this relationship."

Watch The ANNIKA live on Sky Sports from Thursday through to Sunday. Coverage of day begins at 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.