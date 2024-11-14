Rory McIlroy says Race to Dubai battle not over despite strong start at DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy insists the Race to Dubai title is still up for grabs despite taking control in his battle with Thriston Lawrence on the first day of action at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy and Lawrence are in a head-to-head fight for the coveted crown and the heavily-favoured Northern Irishman, needing only a top-11 finish even if Lawrence takes the compulsory victory, enjoyed a much better start than his rival on Thursday, carding a five-under 67 to share the lead with Tyrrell Hatton.

Lawrence, in contrast, could only manage a one-over start to his tournament.

But McIlroy says he will not be letting his foot off the gas, knowing Lawrence can bounce back.

"I want to go on from here and win the golf tournament," said McIlroy. "I've opened up with a really good score but I need to go out and play similarly over these next three days, not just to try to win the tournament but also to try to get the job done in the Race to Dubai.

"I'm under no illusions that that was probably Thriston's worst day. If he goes out and has three good ones, I still need to go out there and play some very solid golf."

McIlroy or Hatton the favourite in Dubai?

McIlroy only had one bogey on his card on the opening day in Dubai and his round included a near-50-foot birdie putt at the 17th.

"I thought I did well," he added to Sky Sports Golf. "The golf course is playing a little bit tougher than it has done in previous years with how thick the rough is.

"So I thought I got my ball in play pretty well for the most part, but then when I didn't I felt like I was pretty smart in getting it back in play, or if I was going for a green in two, missing it on the right side or giving myself enough room that I had a chance to get it up and down.

"I made some nice pars around the middle of the round when a couple of holes could have got away from me, and then I finished well with the birdies on 14 and 17."

Sky Sports Golf's Paul McGinley, however, feels McIlroy has to improve to finish 2024 with his fourth victory of the season - particularly up against an in-form Hatton.

"I thought Rory was okay. There were a couple of mistakes in there but that's the quality of player he is, I don't think he's absolutely on his game.

"But it was a good finish with the birdie on 17 and he's leading the tournament despite me saying he's not on his game.

"I think Tyrrell is the biggest threat to Rory, I'd put him as favourite at the moment. He played better than Rory today, he's in a great vein of form, he's played well in the desert in the past, and his golf game is super fantastic at this moment in time.

"He's the guy to beat in my opinion, I really do rate him that highly."

McIlroy: I want to live up to high standards

McIlroy also spoke to Sky Sports Golf about the high standards he is held to compared to other players, particularly on the DP World Tour. Asked if it bothers him, McIlroy said: "Depends what day it is!"

But ultimately, McIlroy, who just missed out on a fifth major title after a disappointing final-round finish in June's US Open, sees it as a positive and holds himself to the same sky-high standards.

"I think overall I have to take it as a compliment," he admitted.

"It's testament to the body of work that I've put in over the course of my 17- or 18-year career that I am held to such a high standard. And I want to live up to those standards too. It's not just everyone else.

"I fully expect to turn up to tournaments and have a chance to win every time. I'm under no illusions that I'm not going to win every time, but with how many chances I've given myself, especially this year, it feels like I probably should've won a couple of more times.

"Saying that, if I go on and have another three good days here and end the year with a win, I'll look back on 2024 pretty fondly."

