DP World Tour Championship tee times: Pairings and UK start times for final round of Race to Dubai season

Groupings and tee times for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship, where Rory McIlroy is part of a three-way tie for the lead and chasing double Dubai success.

McIlroy heads into the final day tied for the lead alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner on 12 under, with the world No 3 looking to close out victory and register a fourth worldwide win of the season.

The Northern Irishman is out alongside Hojgaard in the final group, teeing off at 11.45am local time (7.45am UK time) on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with McIlroy also set to be confirmed as the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai champion for a sixth time.

Sunday's tee times - starting at Hole One (all UK times)

0330 Dan Bradbury (Eng), David Ravetto (Fra)

0340 Angel Hidalgo (Esp), Connor Syme (Sco)

0350 Aaron Cockerill (Can), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

0400 Billy Horschel (USA), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

0410 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)

0420 Joe Dean (Eng), Julien Guerrier (Fra)

0430 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Daniel Brown (Eng)

0445 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Matteo Manassero (Ita)

0455 Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Romain Langasque (Fra)

0505 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

0515 Yannik Paul (Ger), Frederic Lacroix (Fra)

0525 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

0535 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Darius van Driel (Ned)

0550 Rikuya Hoshin (Jpn), Johannes Veerman (USA)

0600 Jordan Smith (Eng), Ewen Ferguson (Sco)

0610 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Sam Bairstow (Eng)

0620 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

0630 Ugo Coussaud (Fra), Paul Waring (Eng)

0640 Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Laurie Canter (Eng)

0655 Shane Lowry (Irl), Matt Wallace (Eng)

0705 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Adam Scott (Aus)

0715 Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

0725 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

0735 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

0745 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

