Tyrrell Hatton: English golfer slammed after 'not acceptable' club snap at DP World Tour Campionship

Tyrrell Hatton's behaviour has been labelled a "terrible influence" and "not acceptable" after he snapped a club during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship.

Hatton broke one of his wedges in two after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 14th, although he did immediately chip in for birdie during a 71 which left him three off the lead shared by Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner.

The LIV Golf player, who has been frustrated with his game all weekend despite being in contention, also reacted angrily to missing a short birdie putt on the 11th, exclaiming "f*** you, f****** s*** greens" and banging his putter.

Responding to the latest in a long line of displays of petulance from Hatton, Sky Sports Golf commentator Ewen Murray said after snapping his club: "Oh no, no. It's time for change, I'm afraid.

"What a terrible influence on the next generation. I'm sorry to say it, I'm his biggest supporter as a golfer. But just have a look at this. Why? Why would you do that? We've all had our moments but he's having too many of them."

Sky Sports Golf's Paul McGinley agreed that Hatton's conduct was "not acceptable".

"Tyrrell is not the bad guy he comes across as," he said after the conclusion of his round. "All of us who know him behind the scenes know he's a different Tyrrell than what comes across on the golf course.

"But his behaviour is not acceptable from what we've seen, there's no doubt about that. I think tonight when he cools down and his team and his wife have words with him, there'll be a lot of humble pie. He'll be really embarrassed about what he did today and how he behaved."

A DP World Tour spokesperson told Sky Sports: "Tyrrell Hatton's behaviour breached the DP World Tour's Code of Conduct within the Members' General Regulations and he will be fined as a result."

McGinley: Hatton will realise it's time to change

McGinley believes this could ultimately be the turning point for Hatton in instigating change.

"I think this could be a day when he may well realise, 'you know what - now I do have to change'," he added.

"'I've got to a level where this is not acceptable and that people are not enjoying me when I'm out there playing golf. I've got a phenomenal golf game, I'm blessed to have phenomenal talent.'

"To have all the opportunities he has, he has to take advantage of that and have a little bit more respect for the game and also his competitors. It's bad enough us watching him, but imagine playing with him and listening to him the whole way around?

"I think Tyrrell will realise that it is time to change, I hope he does. But what a phenomenal player, I'd put him in the top five in the world - he's capable of winning not just one major, but many majors. That's how good he is."

Why is Hatton so frustrated in Dubai?

Hatton has cut a frustrated figure throughout the tournament so far in Dubai, despite starting his round with a 67 and 69 that had him level towards the top of the leaderboard with McIlroy.

He said after Friday's round that he was "not feeling very comfortable", frequently reacting angrily after iron shots in particular.

"Just every shot felt like a bit of a struggle I guess," he admitted. "Three under is a pretty acceptable score all things considered but naturally you want to be better so I guess it's fair to say I'm pretty frustrated."

On Saturday, the putter also caught his wrath and he missed a par putt from a yard out, seemingly rushing the effort in frustration after spurning a birdie chance.

Hatton came into the weekend in fine form, having finished second last week in Abu Dhabi and also claiming victory in his previous tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"This is a guy who has had a great run the last few weeks," said McGinley. "It's not like he's having a bad time with his game."

