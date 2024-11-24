CME Group Tour Championship: Jeeno Thitikul wins largest prize in women's golf history with LPGA Tour victory

Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul produced a brilliant finish to win the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship and claim the largest prize in the history of women's golf in Florida.

Thitikul made an eagle on the par-five 17th and then birdied the last for a seven-under 65 to finish on 22-under 266 at Tiburon Golf Club, a shot ahead of Angel Yin (66), to take home a record $4m (£3.2m).

"Definitely spend it," Thitikul said. "That's an honest answer, for sure. Definitely going to spend it for a little while."

Image: Thitikul is presented with the $4m cheque for first prize

Yin had a two-shot lead walking to the 17th tee, only to wind up settling for the $1m (£795,000) runner-up prize.

The American, who missed the start of the season after breaking her leg over the winter, remained pleased with her performance after finishing second and more than doubling her 2024 earnings in four days.

"I'm pretty awesome. I've learned that I just need to believe in myself and that's what I did," Yin said.

Image: Thitikul on her way to victory at the CME Group Tour Championship

Thitikul and Yin were tied at 21 under at the 18th tee after a back-and-forth day atop the leaderboard - both knowing a mistake down the last would likely come with a $3m cost.

They both hit the fairway on 18 with Thitikul's approach almost perfect, stopping about five feet from the cup.

Yin's response stopped around 15 feet away, giving Thitikul the edge as they walked up the fairway and while Yin's birdie putt just missed, Thitikul's was spot on.

Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko (63) finished third at 17 under, her nine birdies coming in a 13-hole span.

World No 1 Nelly Korda, who won her seventh tournament of the season last week, finished in a tie for fifth on 15 under, while England's Charley Hull finished the tournament in a disappointing fashion after back-to-back 66s as she carded a closing 72 to finish joint-16th.

