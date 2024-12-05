Tyrrell Hatton two shots off lead in Saudi International ahead of final round as he targets third win of 2024
Tyrrell Hatton cards five-under 66 in round three of Saudi International; Englishman, targeting a third win of 2024, is two shots behind leader Joaquin Niemann ahead of final round; America's Caleb Surratt shoots course record for 10-under 61 and shares second place with Peter Uihlein
Friday 6 December 2024 13:08, UK
England's Tyrrell Hatton is two shots off the lead ahead of the final round of the Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International as he targets his third worldwide win of 2024.
The world No 16 won his maiden LIV Golf event in Nashville in June before claiming victory at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland for a third time in October.
Hatton carded a bogey-free, five-under under 66 in Riyadh on Friday to rise to 15 under for the tournament and will hope to reel in pacesetter Joaquin Niemann as well as second-placed Peter Uihlein and Caleb Surratt in round four.
PIF Saudi International - after round three
- -17 Joaquin Niemann
- -16 Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt
- -15 Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak, Logan McAllister
- -14 Thomas Pieters
- Selected others: Cam Smith (-12), Patrick Reed (-12)
American player Surratt shot the round of the day in Saudi Arabia - a course-record 10-under 61 which featured eight birdies and an eagle - with Niemann birdieing his final hole for a six-under 65.
Uihlein shot a five-under 66 as he looks to back up last week's victory at the International Series Qatar.
Former Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters is at 14 under following a six-under 65, during which he reeled off four gains in a row between five and eight and made six birdies on his front nine in total.
Cam Smith, The Open champion in 2022, is five shots adrift on 12 under after a final-hole bogey, with 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed also at that mark.
