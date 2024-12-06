Hero World Challenge: Scottie Scheffler jumps two ahead with Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia chasing

Scottie Scheffler produced a tee-to-green masterclass to jump top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The world No 1 carded eight birdies in a brilliant bogey-free 64 at Albany Golf Resort, including six in the opening seven holes, to move to 13 under and prime position to claim a ninth worldwide victory of the year.

Scheffler heads into the weekend two shots clear of Akshay Bhatia and Justin Thomas, who carded rounds of 66 and 67 respectively, with Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley four strokes off the place in fourth spot.

A successful title defence would wrap up a special 2024 for Scheffler, who has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, The Masters, RBC Heritage, Memorial Tournament, Travelers Championship, Olympic gold and the Tour Championship this campaign.

Scheffler the star man once again

Scheffler fired his approach in close at the par-four first and added a 10-foot birdie at the par-three next, with the Masters champion taking advantage of the par-five third and holing from 15 feet at the fourth to continue his birdie streak.

The run temporarily ended with a two-putt par at the fifth but he made amends with back-to-back birdies from the sixth, with Scheffler converting another from eight feet at the par-five ninth to reach the turn in 29.

Scheffler failed to take advantage of both par-fives on the back nine but did leave himself a tap-in birdie at the par-four 14th, although he missed a five-foot chance to extend his lead at the par-four last.

"I did a lot of good things," Scheffler said. "Front nine was really nice, obviously, and then the back nine I felt like I did some good things as well. Maybe a few things didn't go my way, but still under par on the back, so overall a very solid day."

Image: Scottie Scheffler claimed a three-shot victory in 2023, having finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland the previous two years

Bhatia made four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the seventh and cancelled out a bogey at the par-three eighth by making back-to-back gains from the 11th, with the American adding another birdie at the 15th and holing from 10 feet to save par at the last to remain on 11 under.

He is joined tied-second with Bhatia, who mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on Friday, while Bradley made a run of three consecutive birdies during a bogey-free 67 to move to nine under.

Sepp Straka shares fifth place with Sungjae Im and Ludvig Åberg, while Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is in the group tied-tenth and eight strokes back after a second-round 71.

Overnight leader Cameron Young is also on five under, having carded six bogeys and a double-bogey in an eventful three-over 75 - 11 shots worse than he had signed for on the opening day.

