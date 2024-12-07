Nedbank Golf Challenge: Max Homa falls four behind as Aldrich Potgieter grabs shock DP World Tour lead

Former Amateur champion Aldrich Potgieter is closing in on the biggest win of his professional career after taking a three-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Potgieter, who became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history earlier this year, jumped top of the leaderboard after a stunning bogey-free 66 at Gary Player Country Club.

The 20-year-old carded an eagle and four birdies to move to seven under, pulling him ahead of closest challengers Francesco Laporta and Matthew Jordan.

Defending champion Max Homa fell four behind after a level-par 72, leaving him in tied-fourth with Jordan Smith and Romain Langasque, while halfway leader Julien Guerrier fell five behind following a three-over 75.

How Potgeiter moved ahead in Africa's major

Potgeiter went into the weekend four strokes off the pace after rounds of 73 and 70, with the South African closing on the leaders after taking advantage of the par-five second and also birdieing the par-three fourth.

Image: Aldrich Potgeiter built a commanding advantage on home soil at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Back-to-back birdies around the turn were followed by a sensational eagle at the par-five 14th, with four pars closing out the lowest round of the day and leaving him a big step closer to a maiden DP World Tour victory.

"It was great," Potgeiter said. "I was enjoying the crowd love out there, it was pretty awesome to have a big crowd following us, and I played some good golf.

"Had a lot of big par saves that managed to drop, so I am really happy with today and will try and do the same tomorrow. It would be a dream come true [to win]."

Laporta mixed five birdies with two bogeys in his third-round 69 to share second with Jordan, who slipped back after three consecutive bogeys in a one-under 71, while Homa was unable to build on a front-nine 34 as he registered two bogeys and no birdies after the turn.

Image: Max Homa had topped the leaderboard after the opening day in South Africa

Langasque was within one of the lead after an eagle at the par-five 10th but made three bogeys in a five-hole stretch from the 12th, with Smith also four back after starting his third round with four birdies in six holes.

Guerrier is joined on two-under with Andy Sullivan, Johannes Veerman, Mackenzie Hughes, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Pablo Larrazabal and Ockie Strydom, while just 17 of the 66-player field head into the final day in red figures.

