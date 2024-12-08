Scottie Scheffler: World No 1 successfully defends Hero World Challenge title at Tiger Woods' Bahamas event

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge, finishing six shots clear of South Korea's Tom Kim following a blistering final round at the Albany Golf Club.

Scheffler birdied three of the first four holes to immediately overhaul playing partner Justin Thomas' one-shot overnight lead, and pull two clear himself.

From there, the world No 1 never looked back and kept his foot on the accelerator, carding the best round of the day as he went around in nine-under-par 63, to finish 25-under par for the tournament to claim his eighth victory of 2024.

"Very satisfying," Scheffler said. "I did a lot of good stuff today on the course. It feels nice to take a break and come back and continue to play some really solid golf."

South Korea's Tom Kim finished second overall on 19-under par, while Thomas bogeyed the last to finish third on 18-under par.

"It's just disappointing," said the two-time major winner. "I would have liked to put a little more heat obviously on Scottie going in the back nine.

"You know, I felt like I got a couple bad breaks there on the par threes, the wind completely died or switched on five. But I mean, you know, obviously I can't expect to have good things happen when I'm leading by one over Scottie and only shooting one under on Sunday."

Akshay Bhatia finished fourth, on 14-under par, ahead of US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley who finished fifth, a shot further back - while Ludvig Aberg went round in 67 to finish as the top-ranked European at the event, on 12-under par.