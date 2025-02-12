Rory McIlroy claims Donald Trump 'not a fan' of LIV Golf format and on PGA Tour's side in unifying men's golf

Rory McIlroy has claimed that Donald Trump is 'not a fan' of the LIV Golf format and believes the President is 'on the PGA Tour's side' in bringing reunification back into the men’s game.

Talks between LIV Golf - backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF] - the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to finalise their framework agreement, signed in June 2023 have yet to reach a conclusion.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met Trump at the White House earlier this month, where they revealed in a statement that they asked the President "to get involved for the good of the game" and that they were "closer to a final deal".

McIlroy played a round with Trump ahead of his inauguration in January, with the four-time major champion believing that the President can help make a difference in ending the fractured period of the sport.

"The President, he can do a lot of things," McIlroy said ahead of the Genesis Invitational, live on Sky Sports. "He has direct access to Yasir's [Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF] boss - not many people have that.

"Not many people can say, 'I want you to get this deal done and by the way, I'm speaking to your boss, I'm going to tell him the same thing'. There's a few things that he can do. He can be influential. He loves the game of golf.

"I was playing with Sheik Hamdan of Abu Dhabi the day when he got elected in November and the respect he has in the Middle East is… I don't think people appreciate how much respect that he has there. Whenever he says something they listen and I think that's a big thing."

On playing with Trump, McIlroy added: "It was really good. I thought we had a good discussion. I learnt that he's not a fan of the LIV format. I was like, 'but you've hosted their events?'.

"He was like, 'yeah, but it doesn't mean that I like it'. I think he's on the [PGA] Tour's side."

McIlroy: 'Let's move forward together'

Players competing in the LIV Golf League since its launch in 2022 have been banned from competing on the PGA Tour, although the USGA and R&A have recently announced direct pathways for golfers from the Saudi-backed circuit to qualify for majors.

"I think everyone's just got to get over it and we all have to say 'OK, this is the starting point and we move forward'," McIlroy said about pathways back to the PGA Tour. "We don't look behind us, we don't look to the past.

"Whatever's happened has happened and it's been unfortunate, but reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that's the best thing for everyone.

"If people have their feelings hurt because guys went or whatever, like who cares? Let's move forward together and let's just try to get this thing going again and do what's best for the game."

Image: McIlroy spoke to Donald Trump Jr ahead of The Genesis Invitational

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is those currently competing in LIV Golf, with McIlroy hopeful of seeing the American featuring on the PGA Tour in the future.

"From my viewpoint, I don't think it's complicated at all," McIlroy explained. "There are guys that were on the PGA Tour that went to play on LIV and if they still have status, sure, come back, come back and play.

"Like for us, they've all got equity in this tour. Having Bryson DeChambeau come back and play on this tour [PGA Tour] is good.

"I think these guys coming back, I think they should have the opportunity to earn equity, which I think will happen. There's going to be these recurring equity grants every year so I think they should have the opportunity to earn it, but I don't think they should be given it right away."

On how soon players could be welcomed back onto the PGA Tour, McIlroy said: "I absolutely think in '26 [2026] you could get to a point where we play together more often.

"I don't think it will get all the way there, but I think you'll start to hopefully see a move towards where it could go."

