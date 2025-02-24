Solheim Cup: Team Europe captain Anna Nordqvist rules out playing in 2026 contest after taking new role

Anna Nordqvist has ruled out the possibility of being a playing-captain for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup and insists she will bring her own style to the role for the 2026 contest.

The Swede has been confirmed as Europe's captain for the next edition - held at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands - and succeeds Suzann Pettersen, who held the role for successive Solheim Cups.

Nordqvist has featured in each of the previous nine Solheim Cups as a player and served as a playing vice-captain for the last two contests, including during Europe's 15.5-12.5 loss to Team USA last September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of Anna Nordqvist's best shots from her previous Solheim Cup appearances

A 10th Solheim Cup as a player would have lifted Nordqvist solo second in Europe's all-time appearance list and within two of Dame Laura Davies' record, although the 37-year-old believes focusing on captaincy this time around is the best decision.

"I knew I wanted to be part of Solheim Cup, like in one way or another," Nordqivst told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I'm not retiring, but obviously accepting this role means I'm going to be captain and not going to be playing.

"I was interested because I wanted to do this at a time in my career when I can still be out there [competing] and I still know the players, the coaches, the caddies and everyone, because I wanted to be approachable.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

"I think my life perspective has changed a little bit like the last couple of years and you've just got to do things that you want to do. Life is short and was playing in my 10th one really going to make a bigger difference or could I make a really big difference as a captain?"

Nordqvist still regularly competes on the LPGA Tour and sits currently inside the world's top 100, leaving her qualifying to represent Team Europe a possibility, although feels satisfied should her Solheim Cup career should the 2024 appearance be her last.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final day from the 2024 Solheim Cup, as Team USA secured a 15.5-12.5 victory over Europe in Virginia

"There's a chance that I could automatically qualify if I have like two good years on tour, but I have put myself in this position because I want to do a good job," Nordqvist added.

"As a playing vice-captain, you're kind of already taking a bit of a hit and know there's just so many things you've got to be doing.

Image: Anna Nordqvist has been confirmed as Europe's next Solheim Cup captain

"I'm content and, having played in nine, I'm extremely proud of that part of my career. I'd like to do a good job and I think I'm needed in this role."

What kind of captain will Nordqvist be?

Last September's loss ended a run of European dominance in the Solheim Cup, with Catriona Matthew guiding them to back-to-back victories before Pettersen led Europe to a dramatic 14-14 tie in Spain in 2023.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When asked about the captaincy style Nordqvist intends to have, she admitted: "I think I'm definitely more towards Beanie [Matthew]! I think I'm a little bit more calm, quiet.

"Suzanne wears her heart on her sleeve and I think she's the best competitor we ever had on tour. She took a little bit of time to find her way and she was very different as a captain and in Spain than in DC.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Europe retained the trophy with a dramatic draw

"I felt like she was a lot more like herself in DC, not asking everyone for thoughts and opinions. She was just doing her race, which I think I admire about her. Beanie was just a little bit laid back, but was able to incorporate a lot more routines that we now implement every Solheim Cup.

"There are so many things I admire about all the different captains. I think at the end of the day, you can learn and you can try to implement things, but I think the most important is just me trying to be myself."

Listen to the full Anna Nordqvist interview on the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, hosted every week by Jamie Weir. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker, while vodcast editions can be found on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.