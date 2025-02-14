PGA Tour golf: Scottie Scheffler, Seamus Power chasing as Denny McCarthy leads Genesis Invitational in San Diego

Ireland's Seamus Power sits a shot off the lead after the opening round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also made a strong start

Power recovered from an early bogey to register four birdies in a three-under 69 at Torrey Pines, leaving him a shot behind first-round leader Denny McCarthy.

McCarthy produced a birdie-eagle finish to post an opening-round 68 and set the pace, following a 25-foot birdie at the 17th by firing a brilliant three-wood into the par-five last and set up a closing eagle.

Patrick Rodgers joins Power in tied-second, while world No 1 Scheffler is within two of the lead despite missing a four-foot birdie chance on the final hole of his two-under 70.

Rory McIlroy - coming off a victory at Pebble Beach two weeks ago - had two birdies and two bogeys in his steady round of even-par 72, while Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas were in the large group at 73.

Image: McIlroy is chasing back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour

Scheffler had four birdies in seven holes but failed to take advantage of the par fives coming in, with the two-time major champion playing the rest of his round in two over to fall two behind.

"I think it was a mix of stuff," Scheffler said. "Today's a challenging day and this is a golf course that challenges you in a variety of ways. I felt like I did a lot of good stuff out there, I got off to a really good start and hung in there from there."

Harris English won at Torrey Pines three weeks ago at eight under but opened with a 75, while Rasmus Hojgaard (82) and Adam Hadwin (83) both failed to break 80.

The Genesis Invitational relocated this year from Riviera to the South Course at Torrey Pines because of the Los Angeles wildfires, with the venue tournament ready after hosting the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

