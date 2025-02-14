Ladies European Tour: Charley Hull slips back as Jeeno Thitikul pulls ahead at PIF Saudi Ladies International

Jeeno Thitikul takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Ladies European Tour's PIF Saudi Ladies International, as Charley Hull slipped out of contention.

Thitikul - making her first appearance of 2025 - followed an opening-round 67 with a eight-under 64 at Riyadh Golf Club, mixing nine birdies with a lone bogey to jump to 13 under.

The world No 4 followed three birdies in her first five holes with three more in a row from the seventh, seeing her reach the turn in 30, before cancelling out a birdie at the 12th by dropping a shot with a three-putt bogey at the par-five 15th.

Thitikul, who has finished no worse than seventh in each of her last seven worldwide starts, then produced a birdie-birdie finish to extend her advantage over closest challengers Annabell Fuller and Somi Lee.

"My putting was working better than yesterday, and that's why I made more putts," said Thitikul.

"My ball striking was the same as yesterday. To be honest, earlier in the week, I wasn't very confident in my ball striking, but it's been working well so I'll take it.

"You really can't predict much on these greens. I knew they would be challenging because of the cold weather over the last few months. I think not taking it too seriously was the key.

Image: Somi Lee held a one-shot lead on Thursday after an opening-round 65

England's Fuller posted a second-round 68 to sit in tied-second alongside overnight leader Lee, who registered a three-under 69 and also among the winners in the team competition.

Chiara Tamburlini sits tied-fifth alongside Austria's Emma Spitz and four strokes back, with Solheim Cup player Esther Henseleit one of seven players a further shot adrift on eight under.

Hull eagled the par-five second but was unable to build on her fast start, bogeying the par-three eighth and birdieing the par-five 12th on her way to a two-under 70.

The Englishwoman heads into the final day eight behind and in the group tied-20th that also contains Solheim Cup team-mate Carlota Cignada, with Georgia Hall and last week's Lalla Meryem Cup winner Cara Gainer both on two under after back-to-back 71s.

Image: Charley Hull won her last Ladies European Tour start, also held in Riyadh

Lee's team of Minsun Kim, Nastasia Nadaud and Amy Taylor won the 36-hole team competition, using the best two scores on each hole, with the quartet claiming a two-stroke victory after finishing on 34 under.

"I'm so happy! I've met great friends and great players," said captain Lee. "Golf is usually an individual sport, but being able to play as a team made me feel more relaxed and comfortable.

"As I was walking to the green, I knew what the score was, and that was the moment I realised, 'Oh, I need a birdie.' After that, my only focus was on my shot. I made the birdie, and I thought, 'This could really happen.'

"It's been a while since I won a trophy, my last one was at a KLPGA event a couple of years ago. But this win will definitely give me a boost to start the year."

Who will win the PIF Saudi Ladies International? Watch the final round live on Saturday from 10am on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.