Ladies European Tour: Jeeno Thitikul romps to PIF Saudi Ladies International title despite strong Charley Hull finish

Jeeno Thitikul secured a fifth Ladies European Tour title after storming to a four-stroke victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, despite a strong finish from England's Charley Hull.

Hull carded the joint-low score during Saturday's final round at Riyadh Golf Club, but her four-under 68 was not enough to catapult herself into contention as Thitikul shot a 69.

The world No 4 began the day with a three-shot lead over closest challengers, Annabell Fuller and Somi Lee, and increased her advantage courtesy of a birdie at the first before two more on her front nine at the fourth and seventh holes.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Trading in a pair of birdies and bogeys on the back nine, Thitikul's score of 16 under for the week was more than enough to clinch a first title of 2025 for the Thai star, ahead of her 22nd birthday.

"It means a lot to win and it's a really nice start for my 2025 season," Thitikul said. "Turning 22 next week and having this win as an early birthday present is really special.

Image: Charley Hull's four-under 68 was the joint-lowest final round on Saturday but was not enough to see her into contention

"The greens are quite hard here and I am just trying to be more present and play my best out here.

"I am just trying to be myself out there on the course, I don't want to take things too seriously. That's why I can play smoother and be myself out there."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

South Korea's Somi Lee ultimately finished in second place with a score of 12 under, while English hopeful Fuller recorded her best-ever finish on the LET with solo third place on 11 under.

Four players finished in a share of fourth place with Japan's Chisato Iwai, Korea's Ina Yoon, Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn all on 10 under.

One shot further back, five players rounded out the top 10, including Hull.

Who will win the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Early coverage continues on Saturday from 3pm ahead of full coverage at 8pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.