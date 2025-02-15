Ladies European Tour: Jeeno Thitikul romps to PIF Saudi Ladies International title despite strong Charley Hull finish
Charley Hull carded the joint-low score during Saturday's final round at Riyadh Golf Club, but her four-under 68 was not enough to catapult herself into contention as Jeeno Thitikul shot a 69 to take the Saudi Ladies International title by a massive four strokes
Saturday 15 February 2025 23:41, UK
Jeeno Thitikul secured a fifth Ladies European Tour title after storming to a four-stroke victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, despite a strong finish from England's Charley Hull.
Hull carded the joint-low score during Saturday's final round at Riyadh Golf Club, but her four-under 68 was not enough to catapult herself into contention as Thitikul shot a 69.
The world No 4 began the day with a three-shot lead over closest challengers, Annabell Fuller and Somi Lee, and increased her advantage courtesy of a birdie at the first before two more on her front nine at the fourth and seventh holes.
- Latest leaderboard: PIF Saudi Ladies International 🏌️♂️
- Ladies European Tour: 2025 events, results, schedule 📆
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Trading in a pair of birdies and bogeys on the back nine, Thitikul's score of 16 under for the week was more than enough to clinch a first title of 2025 for the Thai star, ahead of her 22nd birthday.
"It means a lot to win and it's a really nice start for my 2025 season," Thitikul said. "Turning 22 next week and having this win as an early birthday present is really special.
"The greens are quite hard here and I am just trying to be more present and play my best out here.
"I am just trying to be myself out there on the course, I don't want to take things too seriously. That's why I can play smoother and be myself out there."
South Korea's Somi Lee ultimately finished in second place with a score of 12 under, while English hopeful Fuller recorded her best-ever finish on the LET with solo third place on 11 under.
Four players finished in a share of fourth place with Japan's Chisato Iwai, Korea's Ina Yoon, Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn all on 10 under.
One shot further back, five players rounded out the top 10, including Hull.
Who will win the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Early coverage continues on Saturday from 3pm ahead of full coverage at 8pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland