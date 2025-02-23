DP World Tour: Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open after holding off England's John Parry

South African Jacques Kruyswijk fought off the challenge of England's John Parry to claim his first DP World Tour title at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open.

Kruyswijk took a one-shot lead into the final round at Muthaiga Golf Club but was overtaken at the top early on after playing partner Parry made back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth.

After reclaiming the lead with successive birdies of his own on the sixth and seventh, Kruyswijk never loosened his grip, making further gains at the 10th and 16th to extend his advantage.

And closing pars at the 17th and 18th saw him complete a bogey-free weekend as he finished the tournament on 18 under par to secure a two-shot win.

Parry's second-place finish continues his love affair with Africa, where he has recorded a win and two runners-up finishes in three appearances this season. He moves to second on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Kruyswijk said: "It's special. I'm a little bit lost for words but this is for my family back home, my friends, my team and this is for South Africa."

