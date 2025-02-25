Full Swing is back for Season Three! Scottie Scheffler's arrest, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, PGA Tour and more

Full Swing is back for another season, following some of the biggest names in men's golf as they tackle life on – and off – the course. Here's all you need to know about Season Three…

What is Full Swing?

Full Swing is a documentary series on Netflix that covers an array of topics in the men's professional game, covering plenty of star names and featuring the biggest events in the golfing calendar.

It features behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and unseen camera angles from some of the key storylines in the sport, with all four majors covered in the latest season.

Who is in Full Swing?

The line-up of players involved is the strongest yet, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy among those featured heavily.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, former world No 1 Justin Rose and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry are also involved, with Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Gary Woodland among the others to have extended roles.

Which tournaments does Season Three include?

Full Swing had cameras at all four men's majors in 2024, following Scheffler's victory at The Masters, a record-breaking week at the PGA Championship, a dramatic finish to the US Open and an eventful week at The Open.

There is also additional footage of The Players, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship and - for the first time - the Presidents Cup, along with multiple other PGA Tour events.

Which storylines are covered in the opening episode?

Season Three starts with behind-the-scenes footage of Happy Gilmore 2 being recorded, revealing some of the players involved in the stellar cast, before focusing on The Masters and some of the key figures in the opening major of the year.

Åberg's journey to his major debut and his first Augusta National experience are covered, ahead of his runner-up finish to Scheffler, along with a closer look at Neal Shipley's eventful week that ended with him having a final-round pairing with Tiger Woods.

When does McIlroy feature in Full Swing?

The second episode focuses heavily on the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where McIlroy impressed alongside Lowry to win on his debut at the team event, with the cameras following the Ryder Cup team-mates throughout their week.

McIlroy also plays a key part in episode three, with unseen footage of him dealing with his proposed divorce with Erica - that was later cancelled - ahead of the PGA Championship and also his final-round heartbreak at the US Open.

"If you treated it so binary so winning is good and not winning is bad, it's a career of torture," McIlroy said about his US Open disappointment, where he lost to DeChambeau by a shot. "As crushing of a defeat as I've had in golf."

How much does LIV Golf get mentioned?

The first season covered the divide in the men's game and players leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, while the second season reflected regularly on the unexpected framework agreement - first announced in June 2023 - to try and unify the sport.

Season Three was filmed as talks continued between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) - backers of LIV Golf, with the subject discussed less frequently than the previous two seasons.

What is new on Full Swing this time?

As well as covering the Presidents Cup in detail for the first time, Season Three also focuses on the journeys of several players looking to qualify to represent their countries at the Paris Olympics.

There is a new look at Scheffler's arrest ahead of his second round at the PGA Championship, including unseen reactions from the players to that news and footage from the incident itself.

A brother-sister combo feature in the form of Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee Lee, while there is also an episode focused around caddies rather than the players they work alongside.

What else do we see and learn in Season Three?

We see DeChambeau enjoy his evolution into a fans' favourite in the game, plus actor Mark Wahlberg following Clark during his run in contention at The Players.

Woodland shares his health struggles and return to the sport, having battled a brain tumour, plus there is extended time with Rose as he challenged Xander Schauffele for victory at The Open.

How long is Season Three?

There are seven episodes currently listed in Season Three, all ranging from 40 to 53 minutes in length.

The titles for each episode are (in order): A Brave New Game, Through Thick and Thin, Don't Call It a Comeback, Carrying the Burden, Two Tickets to Paris, Last Shot, and Rebirth.

