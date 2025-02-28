Dale Whitnell makes two holes-in-one in same round at South African Open Championship

England's Dale Whitnell made two holes-in-one in the span of 11 holes at the Investec South African Open Championship.

The world No 545 enjoyed a magical day two in Durban, making two holes-in-one through 13.

The 36-year-old aced the second-hole par-three, 179 yards with a seven-iron, to move to five under-par and he followed that up with an eagle on the third before another sensational hole-in-one, this time at the 12th.

His crazy second round continued with a double bogey at 16 and ended the round with a score of 63 9-under.

Whitnell got off to a solid start, carding 72 for level par on the opening day of the championship.

Daniel van Tonder came inches away from a slam-dunk ace of his own for what would have been an incredible third hole-in-one of the day.

There are only four players who have EVER made two aces in the same round

1955: Bill Whedon (Insurance City Open)



2006: Yusaku Miyazato (Reno Tahoe)



2015: Brian Harman (Barclays)



2025: Dale Whitnell (SA Open)



The DP Tour competition held in Durban is led by home favourite Dylan Naidoo, who finished with with 10 birdies and an eagle as he posted the clubhouse lead 11-under.

