Cognizant Classic: Jake Knapp holds onto lead from Matthieu Pavon heading into third round

Jake Knapp was 11 shots worse than his opening round at the Cognizant Classic but still stayed in front with a one-shot lead over Matthieu Pavon.

Knapp set a course record at the Champion Course in Florida's Palm Beach Gardens with a round of 59 to become just the 15th player to record a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

However, he went 10 holes without a birdie in Friday's second round and had a double bogey when his tee shot found the water. One of his better shots hit a sprinkler cap and bounced 40 yards away.

"I've never had to follow up a 59 at a tournament before. It's all new to me," Knapp said after his one-under 70.

"Yesterday, everything was just clicking ball-striking wise, distance control felt really good, was able to control flight and windows. All that was perfect."

Pavon, the Frenchman who won at Torrey Pines last year, shot a 64 and briefly had the lead until narrowly missing a birdie on his last hole to finish one behind.

Daniel Berger, who grew up near PGA National, went out in 31 to share the lead but didn't make another birdie the rest of the way. He fell back with a bogey in which he gouged one shot out of the muck and weeds on No 11 and did well to limit the damage.

Berger had a 68 and was at 11-under overall, along with Michael Kim (66), Doug Ghim (63) and Jesper Svensson (67), to sit two shots off the lead in third.

"I just kind of lost a little steam on the back nine," Berger said. "I don't know if I didn't eat enough food and started to feel a little bit off there. But hit a bad nine-iron, plugged it in the hazard, and I actually got away with one just to make a bogey there."

Former Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson showed enough game aged 49 to post a 66 and joined Rickie Fowler (68) and Taylor Montgomery in tied-seventh, three shots off leader Knapp.

One player who had reason to celebrate, along with shedding a few tears, was Florida State junior Luke Clanton.

Clanton easily made the cut with a five-under 66, giving him enough points for the 21-year-old to get a PGA Tour card after the NCAA Championships at the end of May.

He already has two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour and a pair of other top 10s, so is used to the big stage, and he has another opportunity this weekend.

