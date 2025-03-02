South African Open: Laurie Canter beaten by Dylan Naidoo in play-off at DP World Tour event after washout at Durban Country Club

England's Laurie Canter lost in a play-off against home favourite Dylan Naidoo at the Investec South African Open Championship after flooding at Durban Country Club.

Officials decided to abandon the fourth round due to torrential rain which left parts of the course under water.

With both players topping the leaderboard on 14 under after three rounds, the pair contested a play-off for the title once the rain cleared on Sunday afternoon and 27-year-old Naidoo, ranked 466th in the world, took a maiden DP World Tour victory in his home country.

"It feels like a dream, its overwhelming," said Naidoo, who was popular with the crowd in Durban. "I felt like I was Tiger Woods playing out there yesterday with so many people supporting me."

Image: Canter missed out to Naidoo in a play-off at the South African Open

Both players came up short of the green with their tee shots on the par-four 18th, but Naidoo's second was better than Canter's, with the Englishman landing 15 feet from the hole.

He missed his birdie chance, while Naidoo, putting from around four feet, held his nerve to secure victory on the waterlogged course.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"That type of shot is my bread and butter, a little low skipper," he said. "The boys who play practice rounds with me know that I do that all the time.

"I didn't have a lot of fear on the shot, it was actually a really nice shot for me to have in the moment. I was more worried about the putt. That putter went back a little squiggly!"

Image: Naidoo proudly displays the Investec South African Open Championship trophy

Naidoo's victory secures him a spot at The Open at Royal Portrush later this year, while Canter - who finished alone in second - now leads the Race to Dubai Rankings and still tops the International Swing standings.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Another Englishman, Marco Penge, was one shot further back in third, while South Africans Darren Fichardt, Branden Grace and amateur Christiaan Maas shared fourth place, finishing 12 under par for the tournament.

Penge and Fichardt secured the other spots for The Open, with Fichardt's coming courtesy of his higher position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) than Maas and Grace.

What's next?

The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for the Joburg Open, held at Houghton GC and live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.