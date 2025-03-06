Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry make early progess at Bay Hill in Florida

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry overcame difficult conditions to put themselves in contention after the first round of Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida.

Ireland's Lowry carded a three-under par 69 to tie for second alongside USA's Keegan Bradley, Canada's Corey Conners and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

World No 2 McIlroy, finished with a 70, three shots adrift of the leaderboard topper Wyndham Clark, who putted three birdies in the final six holes to end on a five-under 67.

However, strong winds restricted the scoring with Lowry and McIlroy both dropping a shot on the 18th, but Clark managed to find his rhythm despite the weather conditions, hitting three birdies in the final six holes to take a two-shot lead at five under.

England's Justin Rose was briefly in the lead on the front nine but pushed his tee shot out of bounds and carded a double bogey and is alongside McIlroy on the leaderboard.

World No 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler posted a 71 while Justin Thomas managed to make a comeback after suffering two double bogeys in his opening four holes.

Reigning Open champion Xander Schauffele dropped six shots in the first 10 holes of his round to finish one stroke better off than Rose.

