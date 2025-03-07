PGA Tour golf: Shane Lowry leads Arnold Palmer Invitational with Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy chasing at Bay Hill

Shane Lowry claimed bragging rights over playing partner Rory McIlroy to open a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Lowry followed an opening-round 69 with a brilliant five-under 67 on Friday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to head into the weekend on eight under.

The Irishman's closest challenge comes from former US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who sits two back on six under ahead of two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and Canada's Corey Conners, with McIlroy within four of the halfway lead after back-to-back 70s.

Image: Rory McIlroy is looking to claim his second PGA Tour victory of the season

McIlroy is joined in a share of fifth by Russell Henley and Jason Day, who fired a round-of-the-day 64 to get to four under, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler heads into the weekend in tied-12th and in the group seven back that contains Ludvig Åberg.

How Lowry pulled clear at Bay Hill

Lowry, playing alongside McIlroy and starting two behind Clark, made a strong start when he followed a 20-foot birdie at the second by rolling in from eight feet at the next and picking up another shot at the seventh.

The Irishman started his back nine with another birdie and moved to five under for the day when he holed a 35-footer at the par-four 13th, although had to convert from 10 feet to save par at the next before bogeying the par-five 16th.

Lowry's lead increased to two when he holed from the fringe to birdie the par-four last, as McIlroy dropped a shot - after a wayward tee shot - to end a run of three birdies in his previous five holes.

"You're out there with one of the best golfers in the world, with big crowds, great golf course, lovely weather, what's not to like?" Lowry told reporters. "It's easy to get up for something like that.

"I feel like I thrive in those situations. I enjoyed my couple of days and I feel like we did play off each other a little bit. I know he probably feels like he could be better, but he's still in a great position going into the weekend."

Clark in Bay Hill contention again after rules debate

Clark birdied his opening hole of the day and was involved in a temporary rules confusion at the par-four third, where his ball was adjudged to have hit the fairway, bounce in the air and land back in its own pitch mark.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fans were left debating whether Wyndham Clark should have been penalised for taking relief from a pitch mark during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour rules committee later confirmed Clark did not violate any rules when he took relief - which he would have done had his ball landed in a different pitch mark.

"We didn't know there was any confusion obviously when I'm playing," Clark said post-round. "When we hit it I was asking for it to stop. We never saw it bounce. Then we get up there and it's in a plugged lie. My ball was covered with mud. So we took relief and didn't think anything of it."

Clark ended a run of pars with two birdies in three holes from the tenth but lost his lead at the par-four 15th, where he had to go back to the tee after a wayward drive before holing from 20 feet to scramble a double-bogey six.

The American closed a one-under 71 and will play alongside Lowry - a team-mate for The Bay in the TGL - in the final group on Saturday, with Clark looking to go one better than last year's runner-up finish to Scheffler.

