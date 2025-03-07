The Players: Tiger Woods missing from 2025 field and delays PGA Tour comeback at TPC Sawgrass

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Tiger Woods won’t return to action at The Players after the former world No 1 was not named in the final field for next week’s event at TPC Sawgrass.

The 49-year-old has missed each of the last four editions due to injury, with Woods not featuring in an official event since missing the cut The Open last July and playing a limited schedule in recent seasons.

Woods was due to make his latest comeback at The Genesis Invitational last month, only to withdraw from the event after the death of his mother Kultida the previous week left him "just not ready" to compete.

The two-time Players champion revealed during his TGL appearance on Tuesday that his "heart is not really into practising right now", as her juggles mourning his mother's passing with his role on the PGA Tour board and discussions to reunify the men's game.

Woods had set himself the goal of playing more in 2025 and was expected to tee it up on the PGA Tour ahead of The Masters, live from April 10-13 on Sky Sports, but will now miss The Players for the fifth consecutive year.

