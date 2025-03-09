Sergio Garcia hopes for Ryder Cup selection boost after winning LIV Hong Kong
Double delight for Sergio Garcia at LIV Golf Hong Kong after the Spaniard wins the individual title by one and leads his Fireballs GC to a narrow success in the team competition to boost his Ryder Cup selection hopes
Sunday 9 March 2025 10:43, UK
Sergio Garcia completed the double by winning both the LIV Golf Hong Kong individual title and leading his Fireballs squad to the team championship.
The Spaniard fired a final round 63 at Hong Kong Golf Club to finish at 18-under par and clinch a three-shot victory over Stinger GC's Dean Burmester, who ended second at 15-under after a 62.
Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers finished third at 14-under after a final round 64 as the six-time major champion continues his quest for a first LIV Golf title.
Garcia said he hopes his performance caught the eye of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald as he pushes for a spot on the squad the will defend its title in September at Bethpage.
"Hopefully he (Donald) will think I'm good enough for it,'" Garcia said, who has been part of 10 Ryder Cup teams. "I just want to help the European team."
Garcia's Fireballs GC topped the team leaderboard at 37-under-par to edge out second-place Stinger GC by one-shot.
