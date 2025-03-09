Sergio Garcia hopes for Ryder Cup selection boost after winning LIV Hong Kong

Sergio Garcia completed the double by winning both the LIV Golf Hong Kong individual title and leading his Fireballs squad to the team championship.

The Spaniard fired a final round 63 at Hong Kong Golf Club to finish at 18-under par and clinch a three-shot victory over Stinger GC's Dean Burmester, who ended second at 15-under after a 62.

Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers finished third at 14-under after a final round 64 as the six-time major champion continues his quest for a first LIV Golf title.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Garcia said he hopes his performance caught the eye of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald as he pushes for a spot on the squad the will defend its title in September at Bethpage.

"Hopefully he (Donald) will think I'm good enough for it,'" Garcia said, who has been part of 10 Ryder Cup teams. "I just want to help the European team."

Garcia's Fireballs GC topped the team leaderboard at 37-under-par to edge out second-place Stinger GC by one-shot.

Watch the The Players Championship - live on Sky Sports. Coverage is live on Thursday, March 13 from 11.30am. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.