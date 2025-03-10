The Players Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for opening round at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele grouped together; Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott paired with Tommy Fleetwood; Ludvig Åberg in a three-ball with Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas; watch live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf
Monday 10 March 2025 21:46, UK
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times GMT
Starting at Hole One
1140 Chad Ramey, CT Pan (Tpe), Vince Whaley
1151 Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
1202 Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
1213 Rafael Campos (Pur), Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
1224 Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
1235 Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can)
1246 Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Will Zalatoris
1257 Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Tom Hoge
1308 Aaron Rai (Eng), Cam Davis (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1319 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Max Homa, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1330 Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey (Phi)
1341 Alejandro Tosti (Arg), Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)
1645 Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sam Valimaki (Fin)
1656 Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
1707 Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1718 Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (Eng)
1729 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
1740 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1751 Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
1802 Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim (Kor)
1813 Harry Hall (Eng), Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1824 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1835 Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
1846 Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
Starting at Hole 10
1140 Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
1151 Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1202 Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
1213 Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
1224 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas
1235 Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1246 Wyndham Clark, Jason Day (Aus), Jordan Spieth
1257 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)
1308 JT Poston, Seamus Power (Irl), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1319 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson (Can)
1330 Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid (Ger), David Skinns (Eng)
1341 Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson (Swe), Will Chandler
1645 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Victor Perez (Fra), Ben Kohles
1656 Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
1707 J.J Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
1718 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Adam Schenk
1729 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
1740 Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Camilo Villegas (Col)
1751 Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
1802 Nico Echavarria (Col), Kevin Yu (Tai), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1813 Karl Vilips (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1824 K.H. Lee (Kor), Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
1835 Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Laurie Canter (Eng)
1846 Kris Ventura (Nor), Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
How can I watch The Players on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports is offering extended live coverage of The Players, with over 60 hours of live content and action to enjoy from Tuesday to Sunday of tournament week.
Live from The Players shows begin from 1pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, with news and interviews ahead of the event, before wall-to-wall coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday at 11.30am.
Coverage also begins at 11.30am on Friday and follows the action from before the opening tee shot until after the close of play, with the action then live from 1pm on both days over the weekend.
The PGA Tour's main feed, marquee groups, featured groups and featured holes feed will be available all four rounds on Sky Sports+, along with six bonus groups, while you can download the Sky Sports app to get live scores, text commentary and highlights throughout the week.
