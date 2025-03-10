The Players Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for opening round at TPC Sawgrass

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times GMT

Starting at Hole One

1140 Chad Ramey, CT Pan (Tpe), Vince Whaley

1151 Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

1202 Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

1213 Rafael Campos (Pur), Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

1224 Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

1235 Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can)

1246 Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Will Zalatoris

1257 Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Tom Hoge

1308 Aaron Rai (Eng), Cam Davis (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1319 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Max Homa, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1330 Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey (Phi)

1341 Alejandro Tosti (Arg), Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)

1645 Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sam Valimaki (Fin)

1656 Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

1707 Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1718 Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (Eng)

1729 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

1740 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1751 Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

1802 Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim (Kor)

1813 Harry Hall (Eng), Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1824 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1835 Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

1846 Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

Starting at Hole 10

1140 Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

1151 Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1202 Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

1213 Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

1224 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas

1235 Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1246 Wyndham Clark, Jason Day (Aus), Jordan Spieth

1257 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)

1308 JT Poston, Seamus Power (Irl), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1319 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson (Can)

1330 Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid (Ger), David Skinns (Eng)

1341 Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson (Swe), Will Chandler

1645 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Victor Perez (Fra), Ben Kohles

1656 Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

1707 J.J Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

1718 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Adam Schenk

1729 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

1740 Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Camilo Villegas (Col)

1751 Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

1802 Nico Echavarria (Col), Kevin Yu (Tai), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1813 Karl Vilips (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1824 K.H. Lee (Kor), Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

1835 Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1846 Kris Ventura (Nor), Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

