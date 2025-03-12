The Players Championship predictions: Sky Sports pundits pick out who could stop Scottie Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass

TPC Sawgrass is said to be a golf course that does not favour a particular style of golfer, but which player will be the one to impress and claim the PGA Tour's flagship event?

Scottie Scheffler arrives as the two-time defending champion after becoming the first player to win back-to-back editions of the event, with the world No 1 the pre-tournament favourite to win The Players for a third consecutive year.

Scheffler plays alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele - the two immediately below him in the world rankings - over the first two days, while a host of other players are in the running to get their hands on the trophy?

Will Scheffler make more history at The Players? Which of the PGA Tour stars will top the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass? Ahead of this week's event, live on Sky Sports Golf, we asked several of our pundits who they are backing for a big week…

A star winner at TPC Sawgrass?

Scheffler missed the start of the PGA Tour season due to a hand injury, sustained in the kitchen over Christmas, although he has claimed four top-25 finishes - including a share of third at The Genesis Invitational - since his return to action.

He is already the seventh player to win multiple editions of The Players and first since Tiger Woods in 2013, while another victory this week would see him become the first since Jack Nicklaus to win the event three times.

"I fully expect Scottie Scheffler to make it three wins in a row," Sky Sports' Wayne 'Radar' Riley said. "He's just too good and he's trending in the right direction over his past few events."

A victory for Scheffler would see him become the first player since Steve Stricker in 2011 to win the same PGA Tour event three years running, while USA Ryder Cup team-mate Collin Morikawa is another chasing a first win of the season.

Morikawa squandered a final-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, finishing second to Russell Henley, although Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty expects the two-time major champion to immediately bounce back.

"I think Sawgrass suits great iron players and there's nobody better than him, in my opinion," Dougherty said. "He'll pick himself up and take the form from Bay Hill into this week."

Åberg to continue European success on PGA Tour?

McIlroy is the only European winner of The Players since Martin Kaymer lifted the trophy in 2014, although the Northern Irishman is one of four European players to have won on the PGA Tour this season.

Ludvig Åberg is inside the world's top five after his impressive victory at The Genesis Invitational last month, with the Swede a popular pick to become the first two-time winner of the season.

"I think Åberg is going to win," Sky Sports' David Howell said. "He is going to learn some lessons from his capitulation during the third round (77) at Bay Hill. He is in great form but made some course-management errors on day three, which I think he will learn from."

On why he could be the man to beat his week, former major champion Rich Beem added: "The kid is just a stud, he's unbelievable. He's half man, half machine!

"He has got the perfect temperament for that golf course for any bad breaks and bad bounces, which are going to happen around TPC Sawgrass. He also has Joe Skovron as his caddie, who has won around there with Rickie Fowler and knows that golf course as good as anybody."

A maiden English winner at The Players?

Golfers from 12 different countries have won The Players, including Northern Ireland and Scotland, but no player from England - remarkably - has ever got their hands on the iconic trophy.

World No 10 Tommy Fleetwood is part of a strong English contingent looking to end that run this week, having finished no worse than 22nd in each of his last 13 worldwide starts.

Image: Will Tommy Fleetwood make history and claim his breakthrough PGA Tour title?

"He has played such good golf and I just feel like he's due a really good week on the greens," Dame Laura Davies said. "He was hitting it great at Bay Hill but didn't make that many putts.

"You feel like his big breakthrough in America is just around the corner. He has won multiple times around the world and obviously the big one would be on the PGA Tour, so why not make it at The Players?!"

Dougherty added: "He [Fleetwood] has been a brilliant iron player this season and is one of the best players out there on the PGA Tour statistically. What a place this would be for Fleetwood to get his first win. He just has to get over the hump psychologically, that's all."

More Thomas success or maybe a surprise champion?

Hideki Matsuyama has top-six finishes in his last two appearances at The Players and Henley arrives off the back of his win at Bay Hill last week, while 2021 champion Justin Thomas and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley are among the others arriving in form.

"Thomas has three top 10s already this season, including a runner-up finish at The American Express," Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart said. "He's a former winner and he's almost back to his very best, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he does around TPC Sawgrass."

Who have the pundits picked? Pick Outside pick/dark horse Rich Beem Ludvig Åberg Billy Horschel Andrew Coltart Justin Thomas Austin Eckroat Dame Laura Davies Tommy Fleetwood Adam Scott David Howell Ludvig Åberg Laurie Canter Wayne 'Radar' Riley Scottie Scheffler Justin Thomas

Riley added: "He hasn't won this for a long time, although is another player that appears to be trending in the right direction."

Who else could impress? The pundits picked out a few surprise packages that could sneak under the radar in a strong field….

Beem: "Billy Horschel has had a rough go of it and missed the cut at Bay Hill, but this is a home game for him and I know that he's going to rally. He's going to put every ounce of energy in his body into having a good week."

Coltart: "Austin Eckroat is already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and is only in his mid-20s. He's a talented individual, finished inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings last year, and I think he could go well."

Davies: "Adam Scott is a veteran of the tour and is still among the top players in the world. He can turn up at any time and his ball-striking is great, so a lot of it will depend on whether he can hole the putts at the right time."

Howell: "Laurie Canter has been playing some of the best golf in the world so far in 2025. It's a big week for him - having earned his way into the field - but I feel like he can have a fantastic one."

